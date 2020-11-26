European Tour Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At The Leopard Creek Country Club
|Malelane, South Africa
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,663; Par: 72
|First Round
Robin Roussel, France 34-31_65
Adrian Meronk, Poland 31-34_65
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 32-34_66
Richard Bland, England 36-31_67
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 33-35_68
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 34-34_68
Gavin Green, Malaysia 32-36_68
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 32-37_69
Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 33-36_69
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-34_69
Benjamin Follet-Smith, Zimbabwe 35-34_69
David Horsey, England 33-36_69
Steven Brown, England 33-36_69
Christiaan Basson, South Africa 35-34_69
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 35-34_69
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 34-35_69
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 35-34_69
Matthew Jordan, England 36-33_69
James DuPreez, South Africa 36-33_69
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 34-35_69
Oliver Wilson, England 33-36_69
Marcel Siem, Germany 36-33_69
Chris Wood, England 34-35_69
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 35-35_70
Nacho Elvira, Spain 33-37_70
Ruan Conradie, South Africa 33-37_70
Matthias Schwab, Austria 34-36_70
Adri Arnaus, Spain 37-33_70
Oliver Farr, Wales 34-36_70
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 36-34_70
Sean Crocker, United States 36-34_70
Alexander Levy, France 33-37_70
Dale Whitnell, England 34-36_70
Daniel Greene, South Africa 35-35_70
Matias Calderon, Chile 34-37_71
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 34-37_71
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 35-36_71
James Kingston, South Africa 33-38_71
Eddie Pepperell, England 36-35_71
Johannes Veerman, United States 34-37_71
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 34-37_71
Richard Sterne, South Africa 34-37_71
Brandon Stone, South Africa 34-37_71
Richard Mcevoy, England 35-36_71
Julian Suri, United States 36-35_71
Marcus Armitage, England 36-35_71
Calum Hill, Scotland 33-38_71
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 38-33_71
Garrick Porteous, England 35-36_71
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 36-36_72
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 37-35_72
David Drysdale, Scotland 34-38_72
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 37-35_72
Justin Walters, South Africa 38-34_72
Julien Guerrier, France 33-39_72
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 36-36_72
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 35-37_72
Hennie DuPlessis, South Africa 35-37_72
Riekus Nortje, South Africa 38-34_72
Steve Surry, England 35-37_72
David Law, Scotland 36-36_72
Sean Bradley, South Africa 36-36_72
M.J. Viljoen, South Africa 37-36_73
Zander Lombard, South Africa 35-38_73
George Coetzee, South Africa 35-38_73
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 36-37_73
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 34-39_73
Trevor Fisher Jr., South Africa 39-34_73
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 33-40_73
Matthieu Pavon, France 33-40_73
Michael Palmer, South Africa 36-37_73
Shubhankar Sharma, India 34-39_73
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 36-37_73
Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 34-39_73
Louis Albertse, South Africa 38-35_73
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 37-36_73
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 36-37_73
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 38-35_73
Dean Germishuys, South Africa 37-36_73
Christopher Cannon, England 37-39_74
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-39_74
C.J. Du Plessis, South Africa 31-43_74
Laurie Canter, England 36-38_74
Keenan Davidse, South Africa 35-39_74
Scott Hend, Austria 39-35_74
Toby Tree, England 36-38_74
Aldison Da Silva, Brazil 37-37_74
Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 39-35_74
Anton Haig, South Africa 35-39_74
Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 39-35_74
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 37-37_74
Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 38-36_74
Phillip Eriksson, Sweden 38-36_74
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 36-38_74
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 36-38_74
Jake Roos, South Africa 37-37_74
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 38-37_75
JC Ritchie, South Africa 39-36_75
Henie Otto, South Africa 35-40_75
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 40-35_75
Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 40-35_75
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 39-36_75
Ruan Korb, South Africa 35-40_75
Keith Horne, South Africa 32-43_75
Albert Venter, South Africa 36-39_75
M.J. Daffue, South Africa 35-41_76
Carlos Pigem, Spain 35-41_76
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 36-40_76
Anthony Michael, South Africa 36-40_76
David Howell, England 36-40_76
Jack Harrison, England 38-38_76
Callum Mowat, South Africa 36-40_76
Joel Stalter, France 36-40_76
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-40_76
Jake Redman, South Africa 38-38_76
Dean Burmester, South Africa 39-37_76
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-40_76
Shaun Norris, South Africa 38-38_76
Ross McGowan, England 38-38_76
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 37-39_76
Bryce Easton, South Africa 36-40_76
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 37-39_76
Jean Hugo, South Africa 37-39_76
Jack Senior, England 42-34_76
Andrew Van Der Knapp, South Africa 38-39_77
Toto Thimba Jnr., South Africa 40-37_77
J.J. Senekal, South Africa 39-38_77
Stefan Wears-Taylor, South Africa 39-38_77
Rhys Enoch, Wales 36-41_77
Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 35-42_77
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 38-39_77
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 37-40_77
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 37-40_77
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 39-38_77
Adrien Saddier, France 34-43_77
Luke Jerling, South Africa 36-41_77
Tristen Strydom, South Africa 37-41_78
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 39-39_78
Connor Syme, Scotland 39-39_78
Michael Hollick, South Africa 37-41_78
Ben Stow, England 41-38_79
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 37-42_79
Louis De Jager, South Africa 37-42_79
Musiwalo Nethunzwi, South Africa 38-41_79
Joe Long, England 36-43_79
Jake Bolton, England 37-42_79
Oliver Fisher, England 42-38_80
Jorge Campillo, Spain 37-43_80
Merrick Bremner, South Africa 39-41_80
Thanda Mavundla, South Africa 41-40_81
Teaghan Gauche, South Africa 41-41_82
Siyanda Mwandia, South Africa 41-42_83
Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 37-46_83
Andrea Pavan, Italy 42-45_87
Thomas Plumb, England 41_48_89
