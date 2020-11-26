On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
European Tour Open Scores

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 3:53 pm
4 min read
      
Thursday
At The Leopard Creek Country Club
Malelane, South Africa
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,663; Par: 72
First Round

Robin Roussel, France 34-31_65

Adrian Meronk, Poland 31-34_65

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 32-34_66

Richard Bland, England 36-31_67

Ockie Strydom, South Africa 33-35_68

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 34-34_68

Gavin Green, Malaysia 32-36_68

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 32-37_69

Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 33-36_69

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-34_69

Benjamin Follet-Smith, Zimbabwe 35-34_69

David Horsey, England 33-36_69

Steven Brown, England 33-36_69

Christiaan Basson, South Africa 35-34_69

Jbe Kruger, South Africa 35-34_69

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 34-35_69

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 35-34_69

Matthew Jordan, England 36-33_69

James DuPreez, South Africa 36-33_69

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 34-35_69

Oliver Wilson, England 33-36_69

Marcel Siem, Germany 36-33_69

Chris Wood, England 34-35_69

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 35-35_70

Nacho Elvira, Spain 33-37_70

Ruan Conradie, South Africa 33-37_70

Matthias Schwab, Austria 34-36_70

Adri Arnaus, Spain 37-33_70

Oliver Farr, Wales 34-36_70

Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 36-34_70

Sean Crocker, United States 36-34_70

Alexander Levy, France 33-37_70

Dale Whitnell, England 34-36_70

Daniel Greene, South Africa 35-35_70

Matias Calderon, Chile 34-37_71

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 34-37_71

Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 35-36_71

James Kingston, South Africa 33-38_71

Eddie Pepperell, England 36-35_71

Johannes Veerman, United States 34-37_71

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 34-37_71

Richard Sterne, South Africa 34-37_71

Brandon Stone, South Africa 34-37_71

Richard Mcevoy, England 35-36_71

Julian Suri, United States 36-35_71

Marcus Armitage, England 36-35_71

Calum Hill, Scotland 33-38_71

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 38-33_71

Garrick Porteous, England 35-36_71

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 36-36_72

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 37-35_72

David Drysdale, Scotland 34-38_72

Robert Macintyre, Scotland 37-35_72

Justin Walters, South Africa 38-34_72

Julien Guerrier, France 33-39_72

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 36-36_72

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 35-37_72

Hennie DuPlessis, South Africa 35-37_72

Riekus Nortje, South Africa 38-34_72

Steve Surry, England 35-37_72

David Law, Scotland 36-36_72

Sean Bradley, South Africa 36-36_72

M.J. Viljoen, South Africa 37-36_73

Zander Lombard, South Africa 35-38_73

George Coetzee, South Africa 35-38_73

Oliver Bekker, South Africa 36-37_73

Anton Karlsson, Sweden 34-39_73

Trevor Fisher Jr., South Africa 39-34_73

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 33-40_73

Matthieu Pavon, France 33-40_73

Michael Palmer, South Africa 36-37_73

Shubhankar Sharma, India 34-39_73

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 36-37_73

Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 34-39_73

Louis Albertse, South Africa 38-35_73

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 37-36_73

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 36-37_73

Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 38-35_73

Dean Germishuys, South Africa 37-36_73

Christopher Cannon, England 37-39_74

Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-39_74

C.J. Du Plessis, South Africa 31-43_74

Laurie Canter, England 36-38_74

Keenan Davidse, South Africa 35-39_74

Scott Hend, Austria 39-35_74

Toby Tree, England 36-38_74

Aldison Da Silva, Brazil 37-37_74

Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 39-35_74

Anton Haig, South Africa 35-39_74

Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 39-35_74

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 37-37_74

Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 38-36_74

Phillip Eriksson, Sweden 38-36_74

Martin Rohwer, South Africa 36-38_74

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 36-38_74

Jake Roos, South Africa 37-37_74

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 38-37_75

JC Ritchie, South Africa 39-36_75

Henie Otto, South Africa 35-40_75

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 40-35_75

Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 40-35_75

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 39-36_75

Ruan Korb, South Africa 35-40_75

Keith Horne, South Africa 32-43_75

Albert Venter, South Africa 36-39_75

M.J. Daffue, South Africa 35-41_76

Carlos Pigem, Spain 35-41_76

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 36-40_76

Anthony Michael, South Africa 36-40_76

David Howell, England 36-40_76

Jack Harrison, England 38-38_76

Callum Mowat, South Africa 36-40_76

Joel Stalter, France 36-40_76

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-40_76

Jake Redman, South Africa 38-38_76

Dean Burmester, South Africa 39-37_76

Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-40_76

Shaun Norris, South Africa 38-38_76

Ross McGowan, England 38-38_76

Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 37-39_76

Bryce Easton, South Africa 36-40_76

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 37-39_76

Jean Hugo, South Africa 37-39_76

Jack Senior, England 42-34_76

Andrew Van Der Knapp, South Africa 38-39_77

Toto Thimba Jnr., South Africa 40-37_77

J.J. Senekal, South Africa 39-38_77

Stefan Wears-Taylor, South Africa 39-38_77

Rhys Enoch, Wales 36-41_77

Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 35-42_77

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 38-39_77

Haydn Porteous, South Africa 37-40_77

Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 37-40_77

Neil Schietekat, South Africa 39-38_77

Adrien Saddier, France 34-43_77

Luke Jerling, South Africa 36-41_77

Tristen Strydom, South Africa 37-41_78

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 39-39_78

Connor Syme, Scotland 39-39_78

Michael Hollick, South Africa 37-41_78

Ben Stow, England 41-38_79

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 37-42_79

Louis De Jager, South Africa 37-42_79

Musiwalo Nethunzwi, South Africa 38-41_79

Joe Long, England 36-43_79

Jake Bolton, England 37-42_79

Oliver Fisher, England 42-38_80

Jorge Campillo, Spain 37-43_80

Merrick Bremner, South Africa 39-41_80

Thanda Mavundla, South Africa 41-40_81

Teaghan Gauche, South Africa 41-41_82

Siyanda Mwandia, South Africa 41-42_83

Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 37-46_83

Andrea Pavan, Italy 42-45_87

Thomas Plumb, England 41_48_89

