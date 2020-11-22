On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Everton wins 3-2 after more penalty woe for Fulham

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 9:18 am
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Aided by another embarrassing missed penalty by Fulham, Everton ended its three-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 3-2 win on Sunday as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice to continue his brilliant start to the season.

Two weeks after Ademola Lookman failed with a scuffed, injury-time “Panenka” penalty at West Ham, Ivan Cavaleiro took over spot-kick duties for Fulham but slipped as he attempted his shot, kicked the ball against his standing foot and saw it loop over the crossbar.

Everton was leading 3-1 at the time and although Fulham set up a tense finale with a second goal in the 70th minute by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the visitors held on to return to winning ways after losses to Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 10 goals this season — the most in the league — after striking 42 seconds in and again in the 29th minute following an equalizer by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Abdoulaye Doucoure headed in a cross from Lucas Digne for his first goal for Everton to put the team 3-1 ahead in the 35th.

Everton started the season with four straight wins but hadn’t won any of its previous four games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru