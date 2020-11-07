FBC Glance

On Air: This Just In!
All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 3 0 119 30 5 0 198 60
Tulsa 3 0 110 69 3 1 117 85
SMU 4 1 178 163 7 1 324 229
Houston 2 1 107 96 2 2 133 139
Memphis 3 2 162 190 4 2 199 214
UCF 3 2 221 167 4 2 270 188
Navy 3 2 143 164 3 4 153 259
Tulane 2 4 199 188 4 4 292 236
Temple 1 4 123 194 1 4 123 194
East Carolina 1 4 146 174 1 5 175 223
South Florida 0 5 114 187 1 6 141 245

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 34, South Florida 33

SMU 47, Temple 23

Tulsa at Navy, Postponed

Tulane 38, East Carolina 21

Houston at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Army at Tulane, Noon

South Florida at Houston, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 274 109 7 0 323 109
Notre Dame 5 0 157 62 6 0 209 62
Miami 5 1 210 160 6 1 241 174
North Carolina 5 2 286 193 5 2 286 193
Virginia Tech 4 2 226 183 4 3 261 221
Wake Forest 3 2 156 135 4 2 222 149
Boston College 4 3 185 176 5 3 209 197
NC State 4 3 230 249 4 3 230 249
Pittsburgh 2 4 125 167 3 4 180 167
Virginia 2 4 163 199 2 4 163 199
Georgia Tech 2 4 129 229 2 5 150 278
Florida St. 1 4 96 186 2 4 137 210
Louisville 1 5 171 186 2 5 206 207
Duke 1 6 152 240 2 6 205 259
Syracuse 1 6 125 211 1 7 146 249

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 44, NC State 41

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 56, Duke 24

Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

Boston College 16, Syracuse 13

Pittsburgh at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, Postponed

Saturday, Nov. 14

Wake Forest at North Carolina, Noon

Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA

Miami at Virginia Tech, TBA

Duke at Virginia, Postponed

Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 4 1 178 125 4 2 192 156
Kansas St. 4 1 155 121 4 2 186 156
Oklahoma St. 3 1 132 82 4 1 148 89
Texas 4 2 224 205 5 2 283 208
Oklahoma 3 2 213 162 4 2 261 162
West Virginia 3 3 155 126 4 3 211 136
TCU 2 3 128 145 2 3 128 145
Baylor 1 3 107 101 1 3 107 101
Texas Tech 1 4 154 214 2 4 189 247
Kansas 0 5 74 239 0 6 97 277

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 17, West Virginia 13

Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

TCU at West Virginia, TBA

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 52

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 3 0 111 77 3 0 111 77
Ohio St. 2 0 90 42 2 0 90 42
Maryland 1 1 48 87 1 1 48 87
Rutgers 1 1 59 64 1 1 59 64
Michigan 1 2 94 89 1 2 94 89
Michigan St. 1 2 61 111 1 2 61 111
Penn St. 0 2 60 74 0 2 60 74

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 3 0 85 36 3 0 85 36
Purdue 2 0 55 44 2 0 55 44
Wisconsin 1 0 45 7 1 0 45 7
Iowa 1 2 89 52 1 2 89 52
Illinois 0 2 31 76 0 2 31 76
Minnesota 0 2 68 94 0 2 68 94
Nebraska 0 2 30 73 0 2 30 73

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 49, Michigan St. 7

Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

Indiana 38, Michigan 21

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Indiana at Michigan St., Noon

Illinois at Rutgers, Noon

Penn St. at Nebraska, Noon

Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 3 0 93 40 6 0 220 57
FAU 2 1 54 40 2 1 54 40
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
Middle Tennessee 2 3 158 171 2 5 172 260
W. Kentucky 1 2 48 92 2 5 116 208
FIU 0 1 28 31 0 3 72 86
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226
Rice 1 1 64 46 1 1 64 46
UTSA 2 2 80 106 4 4 191 219
North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221
Southern Miss. 1 2 77 92 1 5 157 246
UTEP 0 2 45 59 3 3 120 151

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, Postponed

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, Postponed

FIU at UTEP, Postponed

W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, Postponed

Friday, Nov. 13

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 3 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 49 30 1 0 49 30
Kent St. 1 0 27 23 1 0 27 23
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 38 31 1 0 38 31
Akron 0 1 13 58 0 1 13 58
Bowling Green 0 1 3 38 0 1 3 38
Ohio 0 1 27 30 0 1 27 30

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 1 0 30 27 1 0 30 27
Toledo 1 0 38 3 1 0 38 3
W. Michigan 1 0 58 13 1 0 58 13
Ball St. 0 1 31 38 0 1 31 38
E. Michigan 0 1 23 27 0 1 23 27
N. Illinois 0 1 30 49 0 1 30 49

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kent St. 27, E. Michigan 23

W. Michigan 58, Akron 13

Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27

Buffalo 49, N. Illinois 30

Miami (Ohio) 38, Ball St. 31

Toledo 38, Bowling Green 3

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Akron at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

E. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nevada 3 0 108 62 3 0 108 62
San Jose St. 3 0 83 44 3 0 83 44
San Diego St. 2 1 89 41 2 1 89 41
Fresno St. 1 1 57 51 1 1 57 51
Hawaii 1 1 41 50 1 1 41 50
UNLV 0 2 25 71 0 2 25 71

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 2 0 91 43 2 1 108 94
Colorado St. 1 1 51 62 1 1 51 62
Wyoming 1 2 89 78 1 2 89 78
Air Force 0 2 36 66 1 2 76 73
New Mexico 0 1 21 38 0 1 21 38
Utah St. 0 3 29 114 0 3 29 114

___

Thursday’s Games

Nevada 34, Utah St. 9

Colorado St. 34, Wyoming 24

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. 28, San Diego St. 17

BYU 51, Boise St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Colorado St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Fresno St. at Utah St., 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Nevada vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 6:30 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 4 137 221
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 1 0 28 27 1 0 28 27
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 28, Arizona St. 27

Arizona at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

Utah at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

California at Arizona St., TBA

Southern Cal at Arizona, TBA

Oregon at Washington St., TBA

Colorado at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 1 146 81 4 1 146 81
Florida 3 1 168 117 3 1 168 117
Missouri 2 3 113 165 2 3 113 165
South Carolina 2 3 146 150 2 3 146 150
Tennessee 2 3 111 165 2 3 111 165
Kentucky 2 4 125 114 2 4 125 114
Vanderbilt 0 4 47 153 0 4 47 153

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 0 283 132 6 0 283 132
Texas A&M 4 1 152 147 4 1 152 147
Auburn 4 2 170 137 4 2 170 137
Arkansas 2 3 123 144 2 3 123 144
LSU 2 3 179 168 2 3 179 168
Mississippi 2 4 228 244 2 4 228 244
Mississippi St. 1 4 74 148 1 4 74 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, F.L., 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon

Georgia at Missouri, Noon

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 4 3 195 155
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 4 4 254 236
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 3 88 124
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Angelo State University at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Pittsburg State at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 4 0 161 64 6 0 242 108
Appalachian St. 2 0 76 30 4 1 170 88
Georgia Southern 3 2 111 108 5 2 179 134
Troy 2 2 122 83 4 3 207 174
Georgia St. 2 3 171 212 3 3 220 241

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 1 152 133 6 1 207 167
South Alabama 2 1 85 58 3 3 151 148
Texas State 1 3 109 128 1 7 216 286
Arkansas St. 1 4 129 214 3 5 238 309
Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 108 194 0 8 128 302

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34

Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Arkansas St. 20

Georgia Southern 20, Troy 13

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Coastal Carolina at Troy, Noon

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Texas State at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 8 0 362 111
Liberty 0 0 0 0 7 0 266 163
Army 0 0 0 0 6 1 235 82
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 92

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Army, Postponed

Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

W. Carolina at Liberty, Noon

Army at Tulane, Noon

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

