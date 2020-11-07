FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|119
|30
|5
|0
|198
|60
|Tulsa
|3
|0
|110
|69
|3
|1
|117
|85
|SMU
|4
|1
|178
|163
|7
|1
|324
|229
|Houston
|2
|1
|107
|96
|2
|2
|133
|139
|Memphis
|3
|2
|162
|190
|4
|2
|199
|214
|UCF
|3
|2
|221
|167
|4
|2
|270
|188
|Navy
|3
|2
|143
|164
|3
|4
|153
|259
|Tulane
|2
|4
|199
|188
|4
|4
|292
|236
|Temple
|1
|4
|123
|194
|1
|4
|123
|194
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|146
|174
|1
|5
|175
|223
|South Florida
|0
|5
|114
|187
|1
|6
|141
|245
___
Memphis 34, South Florida 33
SMU 47, Temple 23
Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.
Tulsa at Navy, Postponed
Tulane 38, East Carolina 21
Houston at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Army at Tulane, Noon
South Florida at Houston, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|274
|109
|7
|0
|323
|109
|Notre Dame
|5
|0
|157
|62
|6
|0
|209
|62
|Miami
|5
|1
|210
|160
|6
|1
|241
|174
|North Carolina
|5
|2
|286
|193
|5
|2
|286
|193
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|226
|183
|4
|3
|261
|221
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|156
|135
|4
|2
|222
|149
|Boston College
|4
|3
|185
|176
|5
|3
|209
|197
|NC State
|4
|3
|230
|249
|4
|3
|230
|249
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|125
|167
|3
|4
|180
|167
|Virginia
|2
|4
|163
|199
|2
|4
|163
|199
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|129
|229
|2
|5
|150
|278
|Florida St.
|1
|4
|96
|186
|2
|4
|137
|210
|Louisville
|1
|5
|171
|186
|2
|5
|206
|207
|Duke
|1
|6
|152
|240
|2
|6
|205
|259
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|125
|211
|1
|7
|146
|249
___
Miami 44, NC State 41
North Carolina 56, Duke 24
Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35
Boston College 16, Syracuse 13
Pittsburgh at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Louisville at Virginia, Postponed
Wake Forest at North Carolina, Noon
Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA
Miami at Virginia Tech, TBA
Duke at Virginia, Postponed
Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|178
|125
|4
|2
|192
|156
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|155
|121
|4
|2
|186
|156
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|132
|82
|4
|1
|148
|89
|Texas
|4
|2
|224
|205
|5
|2
|283
|208
|Oklahoma
|3
|2
|213
|162
|4
|2
|261
|162
|West Virginia
|3
|3
|155
|126
|4
|3
|211
|136
|TCU
|2
|3
|128
|145
|2
|3
|128
|145
|Baylor
|1
|3
|107
|101
|1
|3
|107
|101
|Texas Tech
|1
|4
|154
|214
|2
|4
|189
|247
|Kansas
|0
|5
|74
|239
|0
|6
|97
|277
___
Texas 17, West Virginia 13
Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, TBA
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|52
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|3
|0
|111
|77
|3
|0
|111
|77
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|90
|42
|2
|0
|90
|42
|Maryland
|1
|1
|48
|87
|1
|1
|48
|87
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|59
|64
|1
|1
|59
|64
|Michigan
|1
|2
|94
|89
|1
|2
|94
|89
|Michigan St.
|1
|2
|61
|111
|1
|2
|61
|111
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|60
|74
|0
|2
|60
|74
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|85
|36
|3
|0
|85
|36
|Purdue
|2
|0
|55
|44
|2
|0
|55
|44
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|0
|45
|7
|Iowa
|1
|2
|89
|52
|1
|2
|89
|52
|Illinois
|0
|2
|31
|76
|0
|2
|31
|76
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|68
|94
|0
|2
|68
|94
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|30
|73
|0
|2
|30
|73
___
Iowa 49, Michigan St. 7
Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
Indiana 38, Michigan 21
Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., Noon
Illinois at Rutgers, Noon
Penn St. at Nebraska, Noon
Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|3
|0
|93
|40
|6
|0
|220
|57
|FAU
|2
|1
|54
|40
|2
|1
|54
|40
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|158
|171
|2
|5
|172
|260
|W. Kentucky
|1
|2
|48
|92
|2
|5
|116
|208
|FIU
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|3
|72
|86
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|132
|143
|4
|3
|212
|226
|Rice
|1
|1
|64
|46
|1
|1
|64
|46
|UTSA
|2
|2
|80
|106
|4
|4
|191
|219
|North Texas
|1
|2
|104
|125
|2
|3
|196
|221
|Southern Miss.
|1
|2
|77
|92
|1
|5
|157
|246
|UTEP
|0
|2
|45
|59
|3
|3
|120
|151
___
UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, Postponed
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, Postponed
FIU at UTEP, Postponed
W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, Postponed
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, Noon
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 3 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 3 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|49
|30
|1
|0
|49
|30
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|27
|23
|1
|0
|27
|23
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Akron
|0
|1
|13
|58
|0
|1
|13
|58
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|3
|38
|0
|1
|3
|38
|Ohio
|0
|1
|27
|30
|0
|1
|27
|30
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|30
|27
|1
|0
|30
|27
|Toledo
|1
|0
|38
|3
|1
|0
|38
|3
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|58
|13
|1
|0
|58
|13
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|31
|38
|0
|1
|31
|38
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|23
|27
|0
|1
|23
|27
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|30
|49
|0
|1
|30
|49
___
Kent St. 27, E. Michigan 23
W. Michigan 58, Akron 13
Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27
Buffalo 49, N. Illinois 30
Miami (Ohio) 38, Ball St. 31
Toledo 38, Bowling Green 3
Akron at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|3
|0
|108
|62
|3
|0
|108
|62
|San Jose St.
|3
|0
|83
|44
|3
|0
|83
|44
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|89
|41
|2
|1
|89
|41
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|57
|51
|1
|1
|57
|51
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|41
|50
|1
|1
|41
|50
|UNLV
|0
|2
|25
|71
|0
|2
|25
|71
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|91
|43
|2
|1
|108
|94
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|51
|62
|1
|1
|51
|62
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|89
|78
|1
|2
|89
|78
|Air Force
|0
|2
|36
|66
|1
|2
|76
|73
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|21
|38
|0
|1
|21
|38
|Utah St.
|0
|3
|29
|114
|0
|3
|29
|114
___
Nevada 34, Utah St. 9
Colorado St. 34, Wyoming 24
San Jose St. 28, San Diego St. 17
BYU 51, Boise St. 17
Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Colorado St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
Fresno St. at Utah St., 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Nevada vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 6:30 p.m.
Air Force at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|137
|221
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|28
|27
|1
|0
|28
|27
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|1
|27
|28
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southern Cal 28, Arizona St. 27
Arizona at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
California at Arizona St., TBA
Southern Cal at Arizona, TBA
Oregon at Washington St., TBA
Colorado at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|1
|146
|81
|4
|1
|146
|81
|Florida
|3
|1
|168
|117
|3
|1
|168
|117
|Missouri
|2
|3
|113
|165
|2
|3
|113
|165
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|146
|150
|2
|3
|146
|150
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|111
|165
|2
|3
|111
|165
|Kentucky
|2
|4
|125
|114
|2
|4
|125
|114
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|47
|153
|0
|4
|47
|153
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|0
|283
|132
|6
|0
|283
|132
|Texas A&M
|4
|1
|152
|147
|4
|1
|152
|147
|Auburn
|4
|2
|170
|137
|4
|2
|170
|137
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|123
|144
|2
|3
|123
|144
|LSU
|2
|3
|179
|168
|2
|3
|179
|168
|Mississippi
|2
|4
|228
|244
|2
|4
|228
|244
|Mississippi St.
|1
|4
|74
|148
|1
|4
|74
|148
___
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, F.L., 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon
Georgia at Missouri, Noon
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|4
|3
|195
|155
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|254
|236
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|3
|88
|124
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Angelo State University at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Pittsburg State at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|0
|161
|64
|6
|0
|242
|108
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|76
|30
|4
|1
|170
|88
|Georgia Southern
|3
|2
|111
|108
|5
|2
|179
|134
|Troy
|2
|2
|122
|83
|4
|3
|207
|174
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|171
|212
|3
|3
|220
|241
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|1
|152
|133
|6
|1
|207
|167
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|85
|58
|3
|3
|151
|148
|Texas State
|1
|3
|109
|128
|1
|7
|216
|286
|Arkansas St.
|1
|4
|129
|214
|3
|5
|238
|309
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|5
|108
|194
|0
|8
|128
|302
___
Georgia St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34
Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Arkansas St. 20
Georgia Southern 20, Troy 13
Appalachian St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, Noon
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Texas State at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|362
|111
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|266
|163
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|235
|82
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|92
___
Air Force at Army, Postponed
Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35
UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Liberty, Noon
Army at Tulane, Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments