FBC Glance

All Times EST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|212
|57
|7
|0
|291
|87
|Tulsa
|3
|0
|110
|69
|3
|1
|117
|85
|SMU
|4
|1
|178
|163
|7
|1
|324
|229
|Memphis
|3
|2
|162
|190
|4
|2
|199
|214
|UCF
|3
|2
|221
|167
|4
|2
|270
|188
|Navy
|3
|2
|143
|164
|3
|4
|153
|259
|Houston
|2
|2
|117
|134
|2
|3
|143
|177
|Tulane
|2
|4
|199
|188
|5
|4
|330
|248
|Temple
|1
|4
|123
|194
|1
|4
|123
|194
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|163
|229
|1
|6
|192
|278
|South Florida
|0
|5
|114
|187
|1
|6
|141
|245
___
Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17
Tulane 38, Army 12
Memphis at Navy, Postponed
South Florida at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at SMU, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, Noon
Stephen F. Austin at Memphis, Noon
Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at South Florida, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|6
|0
|204
|102
|7
|0
|256
|102
|Clemson
|6
|1
|314
|156
|7
|1
|363
|156
|Miami
|6
|1
|235
|184
|7
|1
|266
|198
|North Carolina
|6
|2
|345
|246
|6
|2
|345
|246
|Boston College
|4
|3
|185
|176
|5
|3
|209
|197
|NC State
|4
|3
|230
|249
|4
|3
|230
|249
|Virginia Tech
|4
|3
|250
|208
|4
|4
|285
|246
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|209
|194
|4
|3
|275
|208
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|166
|184
|4
|4
|221
|184
|Virginia
|2
|4
|163
|199
|2
|4
|163
|199
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|129
|229
|2
|5
|150
|278
|Florida St.
|1
|5
|113
|227
|2
|5
|154
|251
|Louisville
|1
|5
|171
|186
|2
|5
|206
|207
|Duke
|1
|6
|152
|240
|2
|6
|205
|259
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|125
|211
|1
|7
|146
|249
___
North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53
Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24
Duke at Virginia, Postponed
Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, Postponed
Florida St. at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, Noon
Clemson at Florida St., Noon
Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|5
|1
|216
|156
|5
|2
|230
|187
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|152
|100
|5
|1
|168
|107
|Oklahoma
|4
|2
|275
|171
|5
|2
|323
|171
|Texas
|4
|2
|224
|205
|5
|2
|283
|208
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|173
|141
|4
|3
|204
|176
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|179
|132
|5
|3
|235
|142
|TCU
|3
|4
|168
|187
|3
|4
|168
|187
|Baylor
|1
|4
|138
|139
|1
|4
|138
|139
|Texas Tech
|1
|5
|172
|248
|2
|5
|207
|281
|Kansas
|0
|6
|83
|301
|0
|7
|106
|339
___
West Virginia 24, TCU 6
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|76
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|4
|0
|135
|77
|4
|0
|135
|77
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|139
|69
|3
|0
|139
|69
|Maryland
|2
|1
|83
|106
|2
|1
|83
|106
|Michigan
|1
|2
|94
|89
|1
|2
|94
|89
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|61
|135
|1
|3
|61
|135
|Rutgers
|1
|3
|106
|136
|1
|3
|106
|136
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|102
|139
|0
|4
|102
|139
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|85
|36
|3
|0
|85
|36
|Purdue
|2
|0
|55
|44
|2
|0
|55
|44
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|0
|45
|7
|Iowa
|2
|2
|124
|59
|2
|2
|124
|59
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|60
|96
|1
|2
|60
|96
|Illinois
|1
|3
|68
|137
|1
|3
|68
|137
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|116
|143
|1
|3
|116
|143
___
Iowa 35, Minnesota 7
Nebraska 30, Penn St. 23
Indiana 24, Michigan St. 0
Illinois 23, Rutgers 20
Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, Noon
Indiana at Ohio St., Noon
Wisconsin at Northwestern, TBA
Iowa at Penn St., TBA
Michigan St. at Maryland, TBA
Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|0
|135
|54
|7
|0
|262
|71
|FAU
|4
|1
|102
|65
|4
|1
|102
|65
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|2
|6
|186
|302
|W. Kentucky
|1
|3
|54
|102
|2
|6
|122
|218
|FIU
|0
|2
|47
|69
|0
|4
|91
|124
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|132
|143
|4
|3
|212
|226
|Rice
|1
|1
|64
|46
|1
|1
|64
|46
|UTSA
|2
|2
|80
|106
|4
|4
|191
|219
|North Texas
|1
|2
|104
|125
|2
|3
|196
|221
|Southern Miss.
|1
|2
|77
|92
|2
|5
|181
|259
|UTEP
|0
|2
|45
|59
|3
|3
|120
|151
___
FAU 38, FIU 19
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, Noon
Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14
UTEP at UTSA, 3 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, Postponed
Rice at Louisiana Tech, Postponed
Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at UTEP, Postponed
UMass at FAU, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, 12:30 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.
UTSA at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|91
|40
|2
|0
|91
|40
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|89
|47
|2
|0
|89
|47
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|48
|73
|1
|1
|48
|73
|Ohio
|1
|1
|51
|40
|1
|1
|51
|40
|Akron
|0
|2
|23
|82
|0
|2
|23
|82
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|27
|100
|0
|2
|27
|100
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|0
|70
|37
|2
|0
|70
|37
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|99
|51
|2
|0
|99
|51
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|69
|69
|1
|1
|69
|69
|Toledo
|1
|1
|76
|44
|1
|1
|76
|44
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|54
|65
|0
|2
|54
|65
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|40
|89
|0
|2
|40
|89
___
Ohio 24, Akron 10
Kent St. 62, Bowling Green 24
Buffalo 42, Miami (Ohio) 10
Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31
W. Michigan 41, Toledo 38
Cent. Michigan 40, N. Illinois 10
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|3
|0
|108
|62
|3
|0
|108
|62
|San Jose St.
|3
|0
|83
|44
|3
|0
|83
|44
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|132
|94
|3
|1
|132
|94
|Hawaii
|2
|1
|80
|83
|2
|1
|80
|83
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|89
|41
|2
|1
|89
|41
|UNLV
|0
|3
|52
|111
|0
|3
|52
|111
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|143
|64
|3
|1
|160
|115
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|72
|114
|1
|2
|72
|114
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|89
|78
|1
|2
|89
|78
|Air Force
|0
|2
|36
|66
|1
|2
|76
|73
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|54
|77
|0
|2
|54
|77
|Utah St.
|0
|4
|45
|149
|0
|4
|45
|149
___
Boise St. 52, Colorado St. 21
Fresno St. at Utah St., 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Nevada vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 6:30 p.m.
Air Force at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 5:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|143
|245
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|1
|0
|35
|14
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|38
|28
|1
|0
|38
|28
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|28
|38
|0
|1
|28
|38
|Stanford
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|1
|14
|35
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|1
|0
|48
|42
|1
|0
|48
|42
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|28
|27
|1
|0
|28
|27
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|1
|27
|28
|UCLA
|0
|1
|42
|48
|0
|1
|42
|48
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southern Cal at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
California at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
California at UCLA, Noon
UCLA at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|4
|1
|212
|145
|4
|1
|212
|145
|Georgia
|4
|2
|174
|125
|4
|2
|174
|125
|Kentucky
|3
|4
|163
|149
|3
|4
|163
|149
|Missouri
|2
|3
|113
|165
|2
|3
|113
|165
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|149
|198
|2
|4
|149
|198
|Tennessee
|2
|4
|124
|189
|2
|4
|124
|189
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|99
|215
|0
|6
|99
|215
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|0
|283
|132
|6
|0
|283
|132
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|200
|150
|5
|1
|200
|150
|Auburn
|4
|2
|170
|137
|4
|2
|170
|137
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|147
|157
|3
|3
|147
|157
|LSU
|2
|3
|179
|168
|2
|3
|179
|168
|Mississippi
|2
|4
|228
|244
|2
|4
|228
|244
|Mississippi St.
|2
|4
|98
|165
|2
|4
|98
|165
___
Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35
Georgia at Missouri, Postponed
Texas A&M at Tennessee, Postponed
Auburn at Mississippi St., Postponed
Alabama at LSU, Postponed
Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon
LSU at Arkansas, Noon
Mississippi at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|58
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|5
|3
|219
|161
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|254
|236
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|4
|109
|158
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Pittsburg State at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|0
|184
|70
|7
|0
|265
|114
|Appalachian St.
|4
|0
|131
|60
|6
|1
|225
|118
|Georgia Southern
|3
|2
|111
|108
|5
|2
|179
|134
|Troy
|2
|2
|122
|83
|4
|3
|207
|174
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|184
|229
|3
|4
|233
|258
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|1
|190
|143
|7
|1
|245
|177
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|101
|119
|3
|5
|167
|209
|Arkansas St.
|1
|4
|129
|214
|3
|5
|238
|309
|Texas State
|1
|4
|126
|166
|1
|8
|233
|324
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|5
|108
|194
|0
|8
|128
|302
___
Coastal Carolina at Troy, Postponed
Louisiana-Lafayette 38, South Alabama 10
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., Postponed
Texas State at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|362
|111
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|324
|177
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|247
|120
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|92
___
Liberty 58, W. Carolina 14
Tulane 38, Army 12
Georgia Southern at Army, Noon
North Alabama at BYU, 3 p.m.
Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
