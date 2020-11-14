On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

FBC Glance

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 6:00 pm
8 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 5 0 212 57 7 0 291 87
Tulsa 3 0 110 69 3 1 117 85
SMU 4 1 178 163 7 1 324 229
Memphis 3 2 162 190 4 2 199 214
UCF 3 2 221 167 4 2 270 188
Navy 3 2 143 164 3 4 153 259
Houston 2 2 117 134 2 3 143 177
Tulane 2 4 199 188 5 4 330 248
Temple 1 4 123 194 1 4 123 194
East Carolina 1 5 163 229 1 6 192 278
South Florida 0 5 114 187 1 6 141 245

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 38, Army 12

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Memphis at Navy, Postponed

South Florida at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Tulane at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Houston at SMU, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, Noon

Stephen F. Austin at Memphis, Noon

        Read more Sports News news.

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 6 0 204 102 7 0 256 102
Clemson 6 1 314 156 7 1 363 156
Miami 6 1 235 184 7 1 266 198
North Carolina 6 2 345 246 6 2 345 246
Boston College 4 3 185 176 5 3 209 197
NC State 4 3 230 249 4 3 230 249
Virginia Tech 4 3 250 208 4 4 285 246
Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208
Pittsburgh 3 4 166 184 4 4 221 184
Virginia 2 4 163 199 2 4 163 199
Georgia Tech 2 4 129 229 2 5 150 278
Florida St. 1 5 113 227 2 5 154 251
Louisville 1 5 171 186 2 5 206 207
Duke 1 6 152 240 2 6 205 259
Syracuse 1 6 125 211 1 7 146 249

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53

Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24

Duke at Virginia, Postponed

Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, Postponed

Florida St. at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Wake Forest at Duke, Noon

Clemson at Florida St., Noon

Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 5 1 216 156 5 2 230 187
Oklahoma St. 4 1 152 100 5 1 168 107
Oklahoma 4 2 275 171 5 2 323 171
Texas 4 2 224 205 5 2 283 208
Kansas St. 4 2 173 141 4 3 204 176
West Virginia 4 3 179 132 5 3 235 142
TCU 3 4 168 187 3 4 168 187
Baylor 1 4 138 139 1 4 138 139
Texas Tech 1 5 172 248 2 5 207 281
Kansas 0 6 83 301 0 7 106 339

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 24, TCU 6

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 76

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 4 0 135 77 4 0 135 77
Ohio St. 3 0 139 69 3 0 139 69
Maryland 2 1 83 106 2 1 83 106
Michigan 1 2 94 89 1 2 94 89
Michigan St. 1 3 61 135 1 3 61 135
Rutgers 1 3 106 136 1 3 106 136
Penn St. 0 4 102 139 0 4 102 139

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 3 0 85 36 3 0 85 36
Purdue 2 0 55 44 2 0 55 44
Wisconsin 1 0 45 7 1 0 45 7
Iowa 2 2 124 59 2 2 124 59
Nebraska 1 2 60 96 1 2 60 96
Illinois 1 3 68 137 1 3 68 137
Minnesota 1 3 116 143 1 3 116 143

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 35, Minnesota 7

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 30, Penn St. 23

Indiana 24, Michigan St. 0

Illinois 23, Rutgers 20

Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Illinois at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Wisconsin at Northwestern, TBA

Iowa at Penn St., TBA

Michigan St. at Maryland, TBA

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 0 135 54 7 0 262 71
FAU 4 1 102 65 4 1 102 65
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 2 6 186 302
W. Kentucky 1 3 54 102 2 6 122 218
FIU 0 2 47 69 0 4 91 124
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226
Rice 1 1 64 46 1 1 64 46
UTSA 2 2 80 106 4 4 191 219
North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221
Southern Miss. 1 2 77 92 2 5 181 259
UTEP 0 2 45 59 3 3 120 151

___

Friday’s Games

FAU 38, FIU 19

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, Noon

Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14

UTEP at UTSA, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, Postponed

Rice at Louisiana Tech, Postponed

Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

UAB at UTEP, Postponed

UMass at FAU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Charlotte at Marshall, 12:30 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.

UTSA at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 91 40 2 0 91 40
Kent St. 2 0 89 47 2 0 89 47
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 48 73 1 1 48 73
Ohio 1 1 51 40 1 1 51 40
Akron 0 2 23 82 0 2 23 82
Bowling Green 0 2 27 100 0 2 27 100

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 2 0 70 37 2 0 70 37
W. Michigan 2 0 99 51 2 0 99 51
Ball St. 1 1 69 69 1 1 69 69
Toledo 1 1 76 44 1 1 76 44
E. Michigan 0 2 54 65 0 2 54 65
N. Illinois 0 2 40 89 0 2 40 89

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 24, Akron 10

Kent St. 62, Bowling Green 24

Buffalo 42, Miami (Ohio) 10

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31

W. Michigan 41, Toledo 38

Cent. Michigan 40, N. Illinois 10

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nevada 3 0 108 62 3 0 108 62
San Jose St. 3 0 83 44 3 0 83 44
Fresno St. 3 1 132 94 3 1 132 94
Hawaii 2 1 80 83 2 1 80 83
San Diego St. 2 1 89 41 2 1 89 41
UNLV 0 3 52 111 0 3 52 111

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 3 0 143 64 3 1 160 115
Colorado St. 1 2 72 114 1 2 72 114
Wyoming 1 2 89 78 1 2 89 78
Air Force 0 2 36 66 1 2 76 73
New Mexico 0 2 54 77 0 2 54 77
Utah St. 0 4 45 149 0 4 45 149

___

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. 52, Colorado St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Utah St., 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Nevada vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 6:30 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

New Mexico at Air Force, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

San Diego St. at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 5:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 5 143 245
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Nov. 21

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 1 0 35 14 1 0 35 14
Washington St. 1 0 38 28 1 0 38 28
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 1 28 38 0 1 28 38
Stanford 0 1 14 35 0 1 14 35
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 1 0 48 42 1 0 48 42
Southern Cal 1 0 28 27 1 0 28 27
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
UCLA 0 1 42 48 0 1 42 48
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

California at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

California at UCLA, Noon

Friday, Nov. 20

UCLA at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

California at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 4 1 212 145 4 1 212 145
Georgia 4 2 174 125 4 2 174 125
Kentucky 3 4 163 149 3 4 163 149
Missouri 2 3 113 165 2 3 113 165
South Carolina 2 4 149 198 2 4 149 198
Tennessee 2 4 124 189 2 4 124 189
Vanderbilt 0 6 99 215 0 6 99 215

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 0 283 132 6 0 283 132
Texas A&M 5 1 200 150 5 1 200 150
Auburn 4 2 170 137 4 2 170 137
Arkansas 3 3 147 157 3 3 147 157
LSU 2 3 179 168 2 3 179 168
Mississippi 2 4 228 244 2 4 228 244
Mississippi St. 2 4 98 165 2 4 98 165

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35

Georgia at Missouri, Postponed

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Postponed

Auburn at Mississippi St., Postponed

Alabama at LSU, Postponed

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon

LSU at Arkansas, Noon

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 58
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 5 3 219 161
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 4 4 254 236
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 4 109 158
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Pittsburg State at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 5 0 184 70 7 0 265 114
Appalachian St. 4 0 131 60 6 1 225 118
Georgia Southern 3 2 111 108 5 2 179 134
Troy 2 2 122 83 4 3 207 174
Georgia St. 2 4 184 229 3 4 233 258

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 1 190 143 7 1 245 177
South Alabama 2 3 101 119 3 5 167 209
Arkansas St. 1 4 129 214 3 5 238 309
Texas State 1 4 126 166 1 8 233 324
Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 108 194 0 8 128 302

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Troy, Postponed

Louisiana-Lafayette 38, South Alabama 10

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., Postponed

Texas State at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 8 0 362 111
Liberty 0 0 0 0 8 0 324 177
Army 0 0 0 0 6 2 247 120
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 92

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 58, W. Carolina 14

Tulane 38, Army 12

Saturday, Nov. 21

Georgia Southern at Army, Noon

North Alabama at BYU, 3 p.m.

Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen