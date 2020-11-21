On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

FBC Glance

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 6:00 pm
8 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 5 0 212 57 7 0 291 87
Tulsa 5 0 168 117 5 1 175 133
SMU 4 2 202 191 7 2 348 257
UCF 4 2 259 180 5 2 308 201
Memphis 3 2 162 190 5 2 255 228
Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198
Navy 3 2 143 164 3 4 153 259
Tulane 2 5 223 218 5 5 354 278
East Carolina 2 5 191 232 2 6 220 281
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 6 135 243 1 7 162 301

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa 30, Tulane 24

Saturday’s Games

Houston at SMU, Postponed

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

East Carolina 28, Temple 3

Memphis 56, Stephen F. Austin 14

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at South Florida, Postponed

Friday, Nov. 27

UCF at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

SMU at East Carolina, Noon

Tulsa at Houston, TBA

Memphis at Tulane, Postponed

        Read more Sports News news.

Cincinnati at Temple, TBA

Memphis at Navy, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 0 249 133 8 0 301 133
Clemson 6 1 314 156 7 1 363 156
Miami 6 1 235 184 7 1 266 198
North Carolina 6 2 345 246 6 2 345 246
NC State 5 3 268 271 5 3 268 271
Virginia Tech 4 3 250 208 4 4 285 246
Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208
Boston College 4 4 216 221 5 4 240 242
Pittsburgh 3 4 166 184 4 4 221 184
Virginia 3 4 194 216 3 4 194 216
Georgia Tech 2 4 129 229 2 5 150 278
Louisville 2 6 218 217 3 6 253 238
Duke 1 6 152 240 2 6 205 259
Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289
Syracuse 1 7 125 241 1 8 146 279

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville 30, Syracuse 0

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, Noon

Clemson at Florida St., Postponed

Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

        Let us help answer your Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) 2021 Open Season questions!

Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, Postponed

Friday, Nov. 27

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Louisville at Boston College, TBA

NC State at Syracuse, TBA

Virginia at Florida St., TBA

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

Duke at Georgia Tech, TBA

Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed

Pittsburgh at Clemson, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 5 1 216 156 5 2 230 187
Oklahoma St. 4 1 152 100 5 1 168 107
Oklahoma 4 2 275 171 5 2 323 171
Texas 4 2 224 205 5 2 283 208
Kansas St. 4 2 173 141 4 3 204 176
West Virginia 4 3 179 132 5 3 235 142
TCU 3 4 168 187 3 4 168 187
Texas Tech 2 5 196 271 3 5 231 304
Baylor 1 5 161 163 1 5 161 163
Kansas 0 6 83 301 0 7 106 339

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Kansas, Postponed

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27

Iowa St. at Texas, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 28

Kansas St. at Baylor, TBA

Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 76

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 4 0 181 104 4 0 181 104
Indiana 4 1 170 119 4 1 170 119
Maryland 2 1 83 106 2 1 83 106
Michigan 1 3 105 138 1 3 105 138
Michigan St. 1 3 61 135 1 3 61 135
Rutgers 1 3 106 136 1 3 106 136
Penn St. 0 4 102 139 0 4 102 139

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 4 0 112 56 4 0 112 56
Wisconsin 2 0 94 18 2 0 94 18
Iowa 2 2 124 59 2 2 124 59
Purdue 2 2 106 105 2 2 106 105
Illinois 2 3 109 160 2 3 109 160
Minnesota 2 3 150 174 2 3 150 174
Nebraska 1 3 83 137 1 3 83 137

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 34, Purdue 31

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 41, Nebraska 23

Ohio St. 42, Indiana 35

Michigan St. at Maryland, Noon

Iowa at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Penn St. at Michigan, TBA

Northwestern at Michigan St., TBA

Ohio St. at Illinois, TBA

Maryland at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 0 135 54 7 0 262 71
FAU 4 1 102 65 5 1 126 67
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
W. Kentucky 3 3 102 130 4 6 170 246
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 2 6 186 302
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226
UTSA 3 2 132 127 5 4 243 240
North Texas 2 2 131 142 3 3 223 238
Rice 1 2 81 73 1 2 81 73
Southern Miss. 1 3 84 102 2 6 188 269
UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

___

Friday’s Games

UAB at UTEP, Noon

FAU 24, UMass 2

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Marshall, Postponed

FIU at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.

UTSA at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27

Southern Miss. at UAB, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Louisiana Tech at FIU, Noon

UTEP at Rice, 1 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 3 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 133 57 3 0 133 57
Kent St. 3 0 158 82 3 0 158 82
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 48 73 1 1 48 73
Ohio 1 1 51 40 1 1 51 40
Akron 0 3 58 151 0 3 58 151
Bowling Green 0 3 44 142 0 3 44 142

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 3 0 151 95 3 0 151 95
Ball St. 2 1 100 94 2 1 100 94
Cent. Michigan 2 1 114 89 2 1 114 89
Toledo 2 1 121 72 2 1 121 72
E. Michigan 0 3 82 110 0 3 82 110
N. Illinois 0 3 65 120 0 3 65 120

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Kent St. 69, Akron 35

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. 31, N. Illinois 25

Toledo 45, E. Michigan 28

W. Michigan 52, Cent. Michigan 44

Friday, Nov. 27

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Kent St. at Buffalo, Noon

Ball St. at Toledo, Noon

Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 1 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nevada 4 0 135 82 4 0 135 82
San Jose St. 4 0 117 61 4 0 117 61
Fresno St. 3 1 132 94 3 1 132 94
San Diego St. 3 1 123 51 3 1 123 51
Hawaii 2 2 90 117 2 2 90 117
UNLV 0 4 69 145 0 4 69 145

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 3 0 143 64 3 1 160 115
Air Force 1 2 64 66 2 2 104 73
Colorado St. 1 2 72 114 1 2 72 114
Wyoming 1 2 89 78 1 2 89 78
New Mexico 0 4 74 132 0 4 74 132
Utah St. 0 4 45 149 0 4 45 149

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Air Force 28, New Mexico 0

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 5:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27

Wyoming at UNLV, 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

San Jose St. at Boise St., TBA

Nevada at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 6 168 282
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 2 0 78 43 2 0 78 43
Washington 1 0 27 21 1 0 27 21
Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
California 0 1 10 34 0 1 10 34
Oregon St. 0 2 49 65 0 2 49 65
Stanford 0 2 46 70 0 2 46 70

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 2 0 83 74
Southern Cal 2 0 62 57 2 0 62 57
UCLA 1 1 76 58 1 1 76 58
Arizona 0 1 30 34 0 1 30 34
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

California at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27

Stanford at California, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Colorado at Southern Cal, TBA

Utah at Arizona St., TBA

Arizona at UCLA, TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 6 1 313 197 6 1 313 197
Georgia 4 2 174 125 4 2 174 125
Kentucky 3 4 163 149 3 4 163 149
Missouri 2 3 113 165 2 3 113 165
Tennessee 2 4 124 189 2 4 124 189
South Carolina 2 5 191 257 2 5 191 257
Vanderbilt 0 7 116 253 0 7 116 253

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 0 283 132 6 0 283 132
Texas A&M 5 1 200 150 5 1 200 150
Auburn 4 2 170 137 4 2 170 137
LSU 3 3 206 192 3 3 206 192
Mississippi 3 4 287 286 3 4 287 286
Arkansas 3 5 206 247 3 5 206 247
Mississippi St. 2 4 98 165 2 4 98 165

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 27, Arkansas 24

Mississippi at Texas A&M, Postponed

Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Arkansas vs. Missouri at Kansas City, M.O., Noon

Kentucky at Florida, Noon

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 58
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 4 109 158
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 6 0 218 93 8 0 299 137
Appalachian St. 4 1 154 94 6 2 248 152
Georgia Southern 4 2 151 146 6 3 246 200
Troy 2 2 122 83 4 3 207 174
Georgia St. 2 4 184 229 3 4 233 258

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 1 190 143 7 1 245 177
South Alabama 2 3 101 119 3 5 167 209
Texas State 2 5 211 251 2 9 318 409
Arkansas St. 1 5 174 261 3 6 283 356
Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 108 194 0 8 128 302

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian St. 23

Texas State 47, Arkansas St. 45

Army 28, Georgia Southern 27

Cent. Arkansas at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 8 0 362 111
Liberty 0 0 0 0 8 0 324 177
Army 0 0 0 0 7 2 275 147
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 3 12 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 28, Georgia Southern 27

North Alabama at BYU, 3 p.m.

Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27

UMass at Liberty, Noon

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru