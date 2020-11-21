FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|212
|57
|7
|0
|291
|87
|Tulsa
|5
|0
|168
|117
|5
|1
|175
|133
|SMU
|4
|2
|202
|191
|7
|2
|348
|257
|UCF
|4
|2
|259
|180
|5
|2
|308
|201
|Memphis
|3
|2
|162
|190
|5
|2
|255
|228
|Houston
|3
|2
|173
|155
|3
|3
|199
|198
|Navy
|3
|2
|143
|164
|3
|4
|153
|259
|Tulane
|2
|5
|223
|218
|5
|5
|354
|278
|East Carolina
|2
|5
|191
|232
|2
|6
|220
|281
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|6
|135
|243
|1
|7
|162
|301
___
Tulsa 30, Tulane 24
Houston at SMU, Postponed
East Carolina 28, Temple 3
Memphis 56, Stephen F. Austin 14
Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at South Florida, Postponed
UCF at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, Noon
Tulsa at Houston, TBA
Memphis at Tulane, Postponed
Cincinnati at Temple, TBA
Memphis at Navy, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|0
|249
|133
|8
|0
|301
|133
|Clemson
|6
|1
|314
|156
|7
|1
|363
|156
|Miami
|6
|1
|235
|184
|7
|1
|266
|198
|North Carolina
|6
|2
|345
|246
|6
|2
|345
|246
|NC State
|5
|3
|268
|271
|5
|3
|268
|271
|Virginia Tech
|4
|3
|250
|208
|4
|4
|285
|246
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|209
|194
|4
|3
|275
|208
|Boston College
|4
|4
|216
|221
|5
|4
|240
|242
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|166
|184
|4
|4
|221
|184
|Virginia
|3
|4
|194
|216
|3
|4
|194
|216
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|129
|229
|2
|5
|150
|278
|Louisville
|2
|6
|218
|217
|3
|6
|253
|238
|Duke
|1
|6
|152
|240
|2
|6
|205
|259
|Florida St.
|1
|6
|135
|265
|2
|6
|176
|289
|Syracuse
|1
|7
|125
|241
|1
|8
|146
|279
___
Louisville 30, Syracuse 0
Wake Forest at Duke, Noon
Clemson at Florida St., Postponed
Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, Postponed
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, TBA
NC State at Syracuse, TBA
Virginia at Florida St., TBA
Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed
Duke at Georgia Tech, TBA
Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed
Pittsburgh at Clemson, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|5
|1
|216
|156
|5
|2
|230
|187
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|152
|100
|5
|1
|168
|107
|Oklahoma
|4
|2
|275
|171
|5
|2
|323
|171
|Texas
|4
|2
|224
|205
|5
|2
|283
|208
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|173
|141
|4
|3
|204
|176
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|179
|132
|5
|3
|235
|142
|TCU
|3
|4
|168
|187
|3
|4
|168
|187
|Texas Tech
|2
|5
|196
|271
|3
|5
|231
|304
|Baylor
|1
|5
|161
|163
|1
|5
|161
|163
|Kansas
|0
|6
|83
|301
|0
|7
|106
|339
___
Texas at Kansas, Postponed
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas, Noon
Kansas St. at Baylor, TBA
Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA
TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|76
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|181
|104
|4
|0
|181
|104
|Indiana
|4
|1
|170
|119
|4
|1
|170
|119
|Maryland
|2
|1
|83
|106
|2
|1
|83
|106
|Michigan
|1
|3
|105
|138
|1
|3
|105
|138
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|61
|135
|1
|3
|61
|135
|Rutgers
|1
|3
|106
|136
|1
|3
|106
|136
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|102
|139
|0
|4
|102
|139
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|4
|0
|112
|56
|4
|0
|112
|56
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|94
|18
|2
|0
|94
|18
|Iowa
|2
|2
|124
|59
|2
|2
|124
|59
|Purdue
|2
|2
|106
|105
|2
|2
|106
|105
|Illinois
|2
|3
|109
|160
|2
|3
|109
|160
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|150
|174
|2
|3
|150
|174
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|83
|137
|1
|3
|83
|137
___
Minnesota 34, Purdue 31
Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
Ohio St. 42, Indiana 35
Michigan St. at Maryland, Noon
Iowa at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, TBA
Northwestern at Michigan St., TBA
Ohio St. at Illinois, TBA
Maryland at Indiana, TBA
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|0
|135
|54
|7
|0
|262
|71
|FAU
|4
|1
|102
|65
|5
|1
|126
|67
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|102
|130
|4
|6
|170
|246
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|2
|6
|186
|302
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|132
|143
|4
|3
|212
|226
|UTSA
|3
|2
|132
|127
|5
|4
|243
|240
|North Texas
|2
|2
|131
|142
|3
|3
|223
|238
|Rice
|1
|2
|81
|73
|1
|2
|81
|73
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|84
|102
|2
|6
|188
|269
|UTEP
|0
|3
|66
|111
|3
|4
|141
|203
___
UAB at UTEP, Noon
FAU 24, UMass 2
Charlotte at Marshall, Postponed
FIU at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 2 p.m.
UTSA at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 12:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FIU, Noon
UTEP at Rice, 1 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 3 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|133
|57
|3
|0
|133
|57
|Kent St.
|3
|0
|158
|82
|3
|0
|158
|82
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|48
|73
|1
|1
|48
|73
|Ohio
|1
|1
|51
|40
|1
|1
|51
|40
|Akron
|0
|3
|58
|151
|0
|3
|58
|151
|Bowling Green
|0
|3
|44
|142
|0
|3
|44
|142
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|3
|0
|151
|95
|3
|0
|151
|95
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|100
|94
|2
|1
|100
|94
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|114
|89
|2
|1
|114
|89
|Toledo
|2
|1
|121
|72
|2
|1
|121
|72
|E. Michigan
|0
|3
|82
|110
|0
|3
|82
|110
|N. Illinois
|0
|3
|65
|120
|0
|3
|65
|120
___
Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Kent St. 69, Akron 35
Ball St. 31, N. Illinois 25
Toledo 45, E. Michigan 28
W. Michigan 52, Cent. Michigan 44
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Kent St. at Buffalo, Noon
Ball St. at Toledo, Noon
Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|4
|0
|135
|82
|4
|0
|135
|82
|San Jose St.
|4
|0
|117
|61
|4
|0
|117
|61
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|132
|94
|3
|1
|132
|94
|San Diego St.
|3
|1
|123
|51
|3
|1
|123
|51
|Hawaii
|2
|2
|90
|117
|2
|2
|90
|117
|UNLV
|0
|4
|69
|145
|0
|4
|69
|145
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|143
|64
|3
|1
|160
|115
|Air Force
|1
|2
|64
|66
|2
|2
|104
|73
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|72
|114
|1
|2
|72
|114
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|89
|78
|1
|2
|89
|78
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|74
|132
|0
|4
|74
|132
|Utah St.
|0
|4
|45
|149
|0
|4
|45
|149
___
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Air Force 28, New Mexico 0
San Diego St. at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 5:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, 2 p.m.
New Mexico at Utah St., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at UNLV, 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Boise St., TBA
Nevada at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|168
|282
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|2
|0
|78
|43
|2
|0
|78
|43
|Washington
|1
|0
|27
|21
|1
|0
|27
|21
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|67
|71
|1
|1
|67
|71
|California
|0
|1
|10
|34
|0
|1
|10
|34
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|49
|65
|0
|2
|49
|65
|Stanford
|0
|2
|46
|70
|0
|2
|46
|70
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|2
|0
|83
|74
|2
|0
|83
|74
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|62
|57
|2
|0
|62
|57
|UCLA
|1
|1
|76
|58
|1
|1
|76
|58
|Arizona
|0
|1
|30
|34
|0
|1
|30
|34
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|1
|27
|28
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
California at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Stanford at California, 4 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Southern Cal, TBA
Utah at Arizona St., TBA
Arizona at UCLA, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|6
|1
|313
|197
|6
|1
|313
|197
|Georgia
|4
|2
|174
|125
|4
|2
|174
|125
|Kentucky
|3
|4
|163
|149
|3
|4
|163
|149
|Missouri
|2
|3
|113
|165
|2
|3
|113
|165
|Tennessee
|2
|4
|124
|189
|2
|4
|124
|189
|South Carolina
|2
|5
|191
|257
|2
|5
|191
|257
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|116
|253
|0
|7
|116
|253
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|0
|283
|132
|6
|0
|283
|132
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|200
|150
|5
|1
|200
|150
|Auburn
|4
|2
|170
|137
|4
|2
|170
|137
|LSU
|3
|3
|206
|192
|3
|3
|206
|192
|Mississippi
|3
|4
|287
|286
|3
|4
|287
|286
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|206
|247
|3
|5
|206
|247
|Mississippi St.
|2
|4
|98
|165
|2
|4
|98
|165
___
Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17
LSU 27, Arkansas 24
Mississippi at Texas A&M, Postponed
Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Missouri at Kansas City, M.O., Noon
Kentucky at Florida, Noon
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|58
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|4
|109
|158
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|0
|218
|93
|8
|0
|299
|137
|Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|154
|94
|6
|2
|248
|152
|Georgia Southern
|4
|2
|151
|146
|6
|3
|246
|200
|Troy
|2
|2
|122
|83
|4
|3
|207
|174
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|184
|229
|3
|4
|233
|258
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|1
|190
|143
|7
|1
|245
|177
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|101
|119
|3
|5
|167
|209
|Texas State
|2
|5
|211
|251
|2
|9
|318
|409
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|174
|261
|3
|6
|283
|356
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|5
|108
|194
|0
|8
|128
|302
___
Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian St. 23
Texas State 47, Arkansas St. 45
Army 28, Georgia Southern 27
Cent. Arkansas at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech at Shreveport, L.A., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas State, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|362
|111
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|324
|177
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|275
|147
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|116
___
Army 28, Georgia Southern 27
North Alabama at BYU, 3 p.m.
Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
UMass at Liberty, Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
