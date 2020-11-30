On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

FDU faces Hofstra

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:45 pm
< a min read
      

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. Hofstra (0-1)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Hofstra look to bounce back from losses.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rush has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Knights gave up 76.7 points per game while scoring 63.8 per outing. Hofstra went 8-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.4 points and allowing 69.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need