Finch lifts Jacksonville St. past Mobile 85-66

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 6:20 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Finch scored a career-high 17 points with seven assists and six rebounds and Jacksonville State beat Mobile 85-66 on Monday.

The game was an exhibition for NAIA member Mobile, which played three games in four days against Division I teams.

Darian Adams added 16 points for Jacksonville State (3-1), Brandon Huffman a career-high 14 and Juwan Perdue had 11.

Jayven Humphrey had 25 points for the Rams. RJ Kelly added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Trenton Short had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

