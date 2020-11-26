On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

FIU faces Flagler

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Flagler vs. Florida International (1-0)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers will be taking on the Saints of NAIA member Flagler. The teams last played each other on Nov. 25, when Flagler made only 12 free throws on 23 attempts while the Panthers went 22 for 35 on their way to the four-point victory.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Panthers offense scored 77.5 points per contest across those 10 games.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need