Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Former football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA. S.C. (AP) — Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receiver the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Holtz retired from coaching in 2004. He was 249-132-7 in 33 seasons at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He was 3-10 with the New York Jets in the NFL in 1976.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DoD donates 40-bed field hospital to South Africa to help fight COVID-19