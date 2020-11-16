On Air: What's Working In Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Nov. 15

1. Lewis Hamilton, 307.

2. Valtteri Bottas, 197.

3. Max Verstappen, 170.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Sergio Perez, 100.

5. Charles Leclerc, 97.

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 96.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 75.

8. Lando Norris, 74.

9. Alexander Albon, 70.

10. Pierre Gasly, 63.

11. Lance Stroll, 59.

        Read more Sports News news.

12. Esteban Ocon, 40.

13. Sebastian Vettel, 33.

14. Daniil Kvyat, 26.

15. Nico Hulkenberg, 10.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, 4.

17. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4.

18. Romain Grosjean, 2.

19. Kevin Magnussen, 1.

        Let us help answer your Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) 2021 Open Season questions!

20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

21. George Russell, 0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO produces pictorial directory as new members of Congress settle in their positions