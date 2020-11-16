Formula One Points Leaders

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Through Nov. 15
1. Lewis Hamilton, 307.
2. Valtteri Bottas, 197.
3. Max Verstappen, 170.
4. Sergio Perez, 100.
5. Charles Leclerc, 97.
6. Daniel Ricciardo, 96.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 75.
8. Lando Norris, 74.
9. Alexander Albon, 70.
10. Pierre Gasly, 63.
11. Lance Stroll, 59.
12. Esteban Ocon, 40.
13. Sebastian Vettel, 33.
14. Daniil Kvyat, 26.
15. Nico Hulkenberg, 10.
16. Kimi Raikkonen, 4.
17. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4.
18. Romain Grosjean, 2.
19. Kevin Magnussen, 1.
20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
21. George Russell, 0.
