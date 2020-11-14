On Air: Federal News Network program
Frank Harris accounts for 5 TDs, UTSA routs UTEP 52-21

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 6:21 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris accounted for a career-high five touchdowns to lead UTSA in a 52-21 rout of UTEP on Saturday.

The Roadrunners (5-4, 3-2 Conference USA) had a program-best 600 yards of offense while winning their fourth straight against UTEP (3-4, 0-3).

Harris had touchdown runs of 35 and 4 yards, and finished 22 of 26 for 312 yards passing — hitting Zakhari Franklin six times for 118 yards with a 35-yard touchdown. Tykee Ogle-Kellogg and Brennon Dingle also caught a touchdown pass.

UTSA’s Brenden Brady rushed for 124 yards on 26 attempts while filling in for sophomore running back Sincere McCormick, who was not at the game for personal reasons. McCormick is second in the nation in yards rushing.

Gavin Hardison fired a 52-yard pass to Jacob Cowing in the end zone for UTEP. Deion Hankins and Calvin Brownholtz each had a 1-yard TD run.

Attendance was 6,243 at the 36,582-seat Alamodome.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

