Free Agent Signings

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 5:11 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The four free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TORONTO (1) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Josh Tomlin, rhp, agreed to $1.25 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer.

