On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Free Agent Signings

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 2:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The five free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TORONTO (1) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen