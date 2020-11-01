Free Agents-Qualifying Offers

NEW YORK (AP) — The six free agents given $18.9 million qualifying offers Sunday by their former teams. Players have until 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 11 to accept:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

HOUSTON (1) — George Springer, of.

NEW YORK (1)— DJ LeMahieu, 2b.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CINCINNATI (1) — Trevor Bauer, rhp,

NEW YORK (1) — Marcus Stroman, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — J.T. Realmuto, c.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Kevin Gausman, rhp.

