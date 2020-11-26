On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Fresno State pays visit to Pacific

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
Fresno State (1-0) vs. Pacific (1-0)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and Pacific both look to put winning streaks together . Fresno State won easily 87-47 over William Jessup in its last outing. Pacific is coming off a 66-60 win over UC Riverside in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.2 points per game last season. The Tigers offense scored 68.8 points per matchup on their way to a 10-4 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Fresno State went 3-7 against non-conference programs last season.

