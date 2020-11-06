Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Alex Cora manager with a two-year contract and a club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Chris Fetter pitching coach, Juan Nieves assistant pitching coach, Josh Paul quality control coach and Ramon Santiago as first/third base coach.
NEW YORK METS — Named Steve Cohen owner/chief executive officer and Sandy Alderson team president. Announced that executive vice president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, vice president/assistant general manager/scouting & player development Allard Baird, assistant general manager/systematic development Adam Guttridge and executive director/player development Jared Banner are leaving the organization.
FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Announced Andy Milovich departed from his position as president/general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Mohamed Samu to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Krys Barnes and QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad. Released K Matt Gay from practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Lynn Bowden on reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mark Fields II on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Hercules Mata’afa to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed CB Dylan Mabin to the active roster from Las Vegas practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Place DT Sheldon Rankins on injured reserve. Activated RB Ty Montgomery from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Ryan Lewis on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Brendan Lemieux.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS – The MLS Disciplinary Committee fined Montreal Impact D Jorge Corrales an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Orlando City SC on Nov. 1. Fined San Jose M Jackson Yueill an undisclosed amount for failure to leave field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in a match against Los Angeles FC on Nov. 4. Fined Orlando City SC M Nani an undisclosed amount for failure to leave field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in a match against Columbus on Nov. 4. Orlando City and head coach Oscoar Pareja fined an undisclosed amount for violation of the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season in their match against Columbus on Nov. 4.
FC CINCINNATI — Announced that D Kendall Watson was called up to represent the Costa Rican national team. Announced that MF Kamohelo Mokotjo was called up to represent the South African national team.
ORANGE COUNTY SC – Signed MF Chris Wehan.
RENO 1868 FC — Announced the ceasing of operations following the 2020 season.
CLARKE UNIVERSITY — Athletic director Curt Long announced that they will opt out of the remainder of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 protocols.
PERU STATE COLLEGE — President Dr. Dan Hanson notified the NAIA of their intent to suspend the remainder of the 2020 football season.
RANDOLPH COLLEGE — Named Bernadette Connor head coach of women’s lacrosse.
