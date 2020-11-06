Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Alex Cora manager with a two-year contract and a club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Chris Fetter pitching coach, Juan Nieves assistant pitching coach, Josh Paul quality control coach and Ramon Santiago as first/third base coach.

NEW YORK METS — Named Steve Cohen owner/chief executive officer and Sandy Alderson team president. Announced that executive vice president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, vice president/assistant general manager/scouting & player development Allard Baird, assistant general manager/systematic development Adam Guttridge and executive director/player development Jared Banner are leaving the organization.

Minor League Baseball

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Announced Andy Milovich departed from his position as president/general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Mohamed Samu to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Krys Barnes and QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad. Released K Matt Gay from practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Lynn Bowden on reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mark Fields II on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Hercules Mata’afa to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed CB Dylan Mabin to the active roster from Las Vegas practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Place DT Sheldon Rankins on injured reserve. Activated RB Ty Montgomery from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Ryan Lewis on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Brendan Lemieux.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS – The MLS Disciplinary Committee fined Montreal Impact D Jorge Corrales an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Orlando City SC on Nov. 1. Fined San Jose M Jackson Yueill an undisclosed amount for failure to leave field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in a match against Los Angeles FC on Nov. 4. Fined Orlando City SC M Nani an undisclosed amount for failure to leave field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in a match against Columbus on Nov. 4. Orlando City and head coach Oscoar Pareja fined an undisclosed amount for violation of the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season in their match against Columbus on Nov. 4.

FC CINCINNATI — Announced that D Kendall Watson was called up to represent the Costa Rican national team. Announced that MF Kamohelo Mokotjo was called up to represent the South African national team.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC – Signed MF Chris Wehan.

RENO 1868 FC — Announced the ceasing of operations following the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

CLARKE UNIVERSITY — Athletic director Curt Long announced that they will opt out of the remainder of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 protocols.

PERU STATE COLLEGE — President Dr. Dan Hanson notified the NAIA of their intent to suspend the remainder of the 2020 football season.

RANDOLPH COLLEGE — Named Bernadette Connor head coach of women’s lacrosse.

