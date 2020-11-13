Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Kim Ng general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Del’Shawn Phillips on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DE Stephen Weatherly and RB Reggie Bonnafon on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DE Roy Robertson on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DT Walter Palmore ont the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones and TE Chris Myarick to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acitvated G Pat Elflein for injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad. Placed OL Caleb Benenoch on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Eric Tomlinson and G Kenny Wiggins. Signed OT Kyle Murphy, CB Montre Hartage and RB Alfred Morris to the active roster. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Kendrick Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Scarfo on a league contract.
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY — Signed G Brendan Barry to a one-year financial aid agreement in a transfer from Dartmouth whereby he will gain eligibility upon completion of his undergraduate degree requirements.
UNC ASHEVILLE — Named JP Kimbrough assistant coach of track & field.
