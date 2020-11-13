Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Kim Ng general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Del’Shawn Phillips on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DE Stephen Weatherly and RB Reggie Bonnafon on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DE Roy Robertson on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DT Walter Palmore ont the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones and TE Chris Myarick to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acitvated G Pat Elflein for injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad. Placed OL Caleb Benenoch on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Eric Tomlinson and G Kenny Wiggins. Signed OT Kyle Murphy, CB Montre Hartage and RB Alfred Morris to the active roster. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Kendrick Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Scarfo on a league contract.

COLLEGE

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY — Signed G Brendan Barry to a one-year financial aid agreement in a transfer from Dartmouth whereby he will gain eligibility upon completion of his undergraduate degree requirements.

UNC ASHEVILLE — Named JP Kimbrough assistant coach of track & field.

