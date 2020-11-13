On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 7:00 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Kim Ng general manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Del’Shawn Phillips on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DE Stephen Weatherly and RB Reggie Bonnafon on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DE Roy Robertson on injured reserve.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DT Walter Palmore ont the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones and TE Chris Myarick to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acitvated G Pat Elflein for injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad. Placed OL Caleb Benenoch on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Eric Tomlinson and G Kenny Wiggins. Signed OT Kyle Murphy, CB Montre Hartage and RB Alfred Morris to the active roster. Placed RB Devonta Freeman on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Kendrick Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Scarfo on a league contract.

        Read more Sports News news.
COLLEGE

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY — Signed G Brendan Barry to a one-year financial aid agreement in a transfer from Dartmouth whereby he will gain eligibility upon completion of his undergraduate degree requirements.

UNC ASHEVILLE — Named JP Kimbrough assistant coach of track & field.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen