Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of INF Rylan Bannon, RHP Mike Baumann, OF Yusniel Diaz, LHP Zac Lowther, RHP Isaac Mattson and LHP Alexander Wells from Bowie (EL). Designated INF Renato Nunez for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Will Venable bench coach, Jason Varitek game planning coordinator, Ramon Vazquez quality control coach/interpreter, Kevin Walker bullpen coach, Dave Bush pitching coach, Tim Hyers hitting coach, Peter Fatse assistant hitting coach, Tom Goodwin first base coach and Carlos Febles third base coach. Selected the contracts of C/INF Conner Wong and RHP Eduard Bazardo from Class AAA Pawtucket (IL), 3B Hudson Potts and RHPs Bryan Mata and Connor Seabold from Class AA Portland (EL), OF Jeosson Rosario from Class A Salem (CL), LHP Jat Groome from Class A Greenville (SAL). Designated LHP Matt Hall and RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. LHP Kyle Hart was assigned outright to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of INFs Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets and RHP Tyler Johnson from Birmingham (SL). Claimed RHP Emilio Vargas off waivers from Arizona.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contracts of SS Gabriel Arias, SS Ernie Clement, 3B Nolan Jones and RHP Eli Morgan from Akron (EL). Selected the contract of RHP Carlos Vargas from Mahoning Valley (NY-PL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Alex Faedo, Alex Lange and Matt Manning, and LHP Joey Wentz from Erie (EL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced an agreement with MLB and City of Sugar Land to move their Class AAA (PCL) franchise from Round Rock to Sugarland, Texas. Added RHP Tyler Ivey, INF Freudis Nova, RHP Jairo Solis, RHP Peter Solomon and RHP Forrest Whitley. Outrighted RHP Rogelio Armenteros and Jack Mayfield. Traded LHP Brandon Bailey to Cincinnati for cash considerations. Acquired LHP Brooks Raley from Cincinnati.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of LHPs Daniel Tillo and Angel Zerpa, C Sebastian Rivero and OF Khalil Lee. Designated RHP Glenn Sparkman and LHP Gabe Speier for assignment. Assigned RHP Chance Adams outright to Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contracts ofOF Brandon Marsh and RHP Chris Rodriguez.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contracts of RHP Jordan Balazovic, RHP Bailey Ober and C Ben Rortvedt from Pensacola (SL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contracts of RHP Yoendrys Gomez, INF Oswald Peraza from Charleston (SAL). RHP Roansy Contreras, and RHP Alexander Vizcaino from Tampa (FSL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Miguel Romero from Class AAA Las Vegas (PCL), Wandisson Charles from Class AA Midland (TL) and OF Greg Deichmann from Class A Stockton (CL). Signed RHP Trey Supak to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINIERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs, Sam Delaplane from Tacoma(PCL), Wyatt Mills from Arkansas (TL), RHP Juan Then from West Virginia (SAL) and OF Taylor Trammell from Arkansas (TL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contracts of OF Josh Lowe and INF Taylor Wells fro m Durham (IL) and RHP Drew Strotman from Charlotte (IL). Designated INF Brady O’Grady and OF Hunter Renfroe for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs A.J. Alexy from Nashville (PCL) and Yerry Rodriguez from Hickory (SAL) and C David Garcia from Spokane (NWL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contracts of C Riley Adams and RHP Ty Tice from New Hampshire (EL), INF Otto Lopez and C Gabriel Moreno from Lansing (ML) and OF Josh Palacios from Buffalo (IL)

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Rogelio Armenteros off waivers from Houston. Assigned INF Domingo Leyba outright to Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Joel Payamps and RHP Junior Guerra for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHP J.B. Bukauskas, RHP Matt Peacock, OF Stuart Fairchild and SS Geraldo Perdomd from Jackson (SL). Selected the contract of RHP Luis Frias from Kane County (ML).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of RHP Cory Abbott and RHP Keegan Thompson from Class A Myrtle Beach (CL) and INF Christopher Morel from Class A South Bend (ML).

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contracts of RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, RHP Riley O’Brien from Chattanooga (SL) and RHP Jared Solomon from Daytona (FSL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of LHP Helcris Olivarez, LHP Lucas Gilbreath, OF Bret Boswell and 3B Colton Welker. Designated RHPs Ashton Goudeau and Jesus Tinoco for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Gerardo Carrillo, Andre Jackson and Edwin Uceta and OF Zach Reks to 40-man roster.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contracts of RHP Dylan File, C Mario Feliciano and RHP Alec Bettinger from San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Sam McWilliams to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Caleb Cotham pitching coach. Selected the contracts of OF Simon Muzziotti, RHP Francisco Morales, SS Nick Maton, LHPS Kyle Dohy, Bailey Falter and Damon Jones from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contracts of 2B Rodolfo from Bradenton (FSL)and RHP Max Kranick from Altoona (EL). Designated RHP Trevor Williams and 3B Jose Osuna for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contracts of RHP Reggie Lawson, 2B Tucupita Marcano and RHP Mason Thompson.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contracts of OF Alexander Canario, RHP Kervin Castro, RHP Camilo Doval and RHP Gregory Santos. Designated C Aramis Garcia, INF/OF Chris Shaw and RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of INF Yasel Antuna and RHP Joan Adon.

Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Lucas Burton.

OTTAWA LYNX — Signed C Audry Perez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C/INF Jake Hirabayashi.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired the draft rights to F Aleksej Pokuevski, F James Johnson and a 2024 second-round draft pick from Minnesota in exchange for G Ricky Rubio and the draft rights to F Jaden McDaniels to Minnesota and the draft rights to G Immanuel Quickley to New York.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired G Ricky Rubio and the draft rights to F Jaden McDaniels from Oklahoma in exchange for the draft rights to F Aleksej Pokuevski, F James Johnson and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired the draft rights to G Immanuel Quickley from Oklahoma.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Trace McSorley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released WR Shelton Gibson from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Lachavious Simmons form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G/OL Fred Johnson and DT/DE Margus Hunt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Stanley Morgan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DL Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated S Lamarcus Joyner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QB Drew Brees on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Dante Pettis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated G Issac Seumalo from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE Daniel Helm and T Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Egor Sokolov to a three-year, entry level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Named Nolan Sheldon and Rodrigo Rios assistant coaches.

United Soccer League

NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed MF Hope Iodzo.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON UNIVERSITY — Named Katelyn Skarr associate athletics director.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.