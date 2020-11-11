Garza, Butler headline AP preseason All-America team

On Air: IT Innovation Insider
By JOHN MARSHALL and AARON BEARD
November 11, 2020 12:01 pm
1 min read
      

Seniors Luka Garza of Iowa and Baylor’s Jared Butler headline The Associated Press 2020-21 preseason All-America team.

They were joined by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert and Arizona State senior Remy Martin. Kispert and Martin tied for the final spot with 26 votes each.

Garza was the lone unanimous choice, receiving all 64 votes from a nationwide media panel that chose the team released Wednesday.

The 6-foot-11 Garza was an All-American last season and opted to return to the Hawkeyes after testing the NBA waters. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds to finish second to Dayton’s Obi Toppin as the AP national player of the year.

Butler was a third-team All-American last season and, like Garza, withdrew his name from the NBA draft to return for his senior season. He was second with 61 votes.

___

Luka Garza, Iowa, 6-11, 265, senior, 64 of 64 votes (23.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 54.2 fg pct, 55 blocks)

Jared Butler, Baylor, 6-3, 195, senior, 61 (16.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 38.1 3-point fg pct, 49 steals)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, 6-5, 200, junior, 38 (16.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 48.4 fg pct)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, 6-8, 220, freshman, 31 (13.9 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.2 rpg at Monteverde Academy in Florida)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, 6-7, 220, senior, 26 (13.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 47.4 FG pct, 43.8 3-pt fg pct,)

Remy Martin, Arizona State, 6-0. 175 senior, 26 (19.1 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.1 rpg, 47 steals)

___

Online: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

