Georgetown 70, UMBC 62

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 6:17 pm
UMBC (0-0)

Akin 3-4 2-4 8, Horvath 6-12 0-0 13, Eytle-Rock 5-13 1-2 11, Owens 3-10 0-0 7, Rogers 3-11 5-6 13, Kennedy 2-9 0-0 6, Spasojevic 1-2 0-0 2, Picarelli 0-2 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 10-14 62.

GEORGETOWN (0-0)

Pickett 3-15 2-4 10, Wahab 6-8 0-1 12, Blair 9-22 3-3 23, Carey 5-12 0-0 13, J.Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Ighoefe 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 0-2 1-2 1, D.Harris 1-2 0-1 2, Holloway 1-2 1-2 3, Wilson 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-75 7-14 70.

Halftime_Georgetown 36-30. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 6-23 (Kennedy 2-4, Rogers 2-5, Horvath 1-5, Owens 1-5, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Picarelli 0-2), Georgetown 7-26 (Carey 3-8, Pickett 2-7, Blair 2-8, Clark 0-1, D.Harris 0-1, J.Harris 0-1). Rebounds_UMBC 36 (Horvath 11), Georgetown 56 (Wahab 12). Assists_UMBC 13 (Horvath 3), Georgetown 15 (J.Harris 6). Total Fouls_UMBC 18, Georgetown 19.

