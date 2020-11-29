Georgia 75, Georgia Tech 69, OT

GEORGIA (2-0)
Isaacs 0-0 0-0 0, Staiti 9-13 2-2 21, Caldwell 1-3 1-2 3, Connally 2-11 0-0 4, Morrison 7-14 4-4 20, Bates 2-3 2-2 6, Nicholson 3-8 0-0 6, Coombs 3-5 4-6 10, Barker 1-5 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 16-20 75
GEORGIA TECH (1-1)
Cubaj 8-20 3-5 20, Hermosa 5-9 0-0 10, Bates 3-7 1-1 9, Lahtinen 2-12 2-2 6, McQueen 5-16 1-1 12, Wone Aranaz 1-6 3-4 5, Love 2-4 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-74 13-17 69
|Georgia
|17
|22
|10
|14
|12
|—
|75
|Georgia Tech
|18
|14
|21
|10
|6
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Georgia 3-17 (Staiti 1-1, Caldwell 0-2, Connally 0-4, Morrison 2-6, Nicholson 0-1, Barker 0-3), Georgia Tech 4-20 (Cubaj 1-3, Bates 2-6, Lahtinen 0-4, McQueen 1-5, Wone Aranaz 0-2). Assists_Georgia 16 (Connally 4), Georgia Tech 13 (Lahtinen 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 39 (Staiti 2-12), Georgia Tech 44 (Cubaj 4-13). Total Fouls_Georgia 17, Georgia Tech 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,200.
