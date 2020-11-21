On Air: This Just In!
Georgia State powers to 31-14 defeat of South Alabama

By Associated Press
November 21, 2020 7:34 pm
1 min read
      

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Cornelious Brown IV passed for 334 yards and Tucker Gregg rushed for three touchdowns — both career highs — and Georgia State beat South Alabama 31-14 on Saturday.

Sam Pinckney hauled in catches of 65 and 43 yards, each setting up the Panthers (4-4, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) with first-and-goals that each resulted in a Gregg rushing TD. Pinckney had five receptions for a career-best 176 yards.

Gregg scored on runs of 3, 33 and 1 yards. His 33-yarder came as he raced untouched through a huge hole in the middle of the line for a 21-14 Georgia State lead.

Michael Hayes added a 23-yard field goal — a career first — early in the fourth quarter as Georgia State took a 24-14 lead.

The Panthers followed with a defensive series that sacked Desmond Trotter twice, and regained possession when Jacorey Crawford broke up a fourth-and-11 pass attempt near midfield. Trotter finished 25-for-43 for 211 yards.

The Panthers sacked Trotter seven times to tie the school record.

Georgia State dominated the offensive stats with 556 yards to 324 but turned the ball over four times, including three Brown picks, allowing South Alabama (3-6, 2-4) to stay close.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

