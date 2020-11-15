Trending:
Gilmore out for 3rd straight game as Patriots host Ravens

By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 7:10 pm
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots won’t have cornerback Stephon Gilmore for the third straight game after he was ruled out with a knee injury for Sunday night’s matchup with the Ravens.

Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, hasn’t played since New England’s Oct. 25 loss to San Francisco. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley be out for the second straight game with a groin issue.

Baltimore will be down two stalwarts on defense with tackle Calais Campbell (calf) and linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) both out. Cornerback Jimmy Smith is also sitting with an ankle injury.

Others inactive players for the Patriots are quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor, guard Hjalte Froholdt, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Jordan Thomas.

Quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive end Jihad Ward complete the Ravens’ list.

