Gomez injury in England training adds to Liverpool problems

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 4:58 pm
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool’s injury problems mounted Wednesday with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear.

“What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” Southgate said. “No one was around him when the injury happened.”

Liverpool already has center back Virgil van Dijk out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury, Fabinho sidelined with a thigh injury and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a thigh problem.

England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

