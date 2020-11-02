On Air: America in the Morning
González, Pavón score, Galaxy beat RSL 2-1

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 12:42 am
< a min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Giancarlo González and Cristian Pavón scored to help the LA Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Sunday night in their first game under interim coach Dominic Kinnear.

Kinnear took over Thursday after Guillermo Barros Schelotto was fired.

González scored his first goal of the season off a set piece, heading home a free kick from Sebastian Lletget in the 18th minute. Pavón took the ball near midfield, beat a pair of defenders, and flicked in a right-footer from point-blank range in the 65th.

The Galaxy (6-11-3) are still in playoff contention. They won for just the second time in their last 11 games, dating to a Sept. 6 victory over Los Angeles FC.

RSL’s Douglas Martínez scored on a header, off a cross by Justin Meram, in the 78th minute.

Real Salt Lake (5-9-7), which is winless in its last three games and has just one win in the last eight, was eliminated from playoff contention.

