Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

|Green Bay
|7
|14
|10
|3
|—
|34
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|14
|—
|17
First Quarter
GB_D.Adams 36 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:42.
SF_FG Gould 22, :47.
Second Quarter
GB_Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:01.
GB_Valdes-Scantling 52 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:53.
Third Quarter
GB_Valdes-Scantling 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:17.
GB_FG Crosby 19, 2:01.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 53, 6:15.
SF_James 41 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:00.
SF_McKinnon 1 run (Gould kick), :04.
A_0.
___
|
|GB
|SF
|First downs
|21
|17
|Total Net Yards
|405
|337
|Rushes-yards
|31-111
|17-55
|Passing
|294
|282
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|1-5
|6-135
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-17
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-31-0
|22-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|1-9
|Punts
|3-51.3
|4-54.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|4-33
|Time of Possession
|36:30
|23:30
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 15-58, Ervin 8-24, Taylor 1-9, Williams 2-8, Rodgers 1-7, Lovett 3-6, Boyle 1-(minus 1). San Francisco, McKinnon 12-52, Hasty 4-3, Mullens 1-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 25-31-0-305. San Francisco, Mullens 22-35-1-291.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 10-173, Jones 5-21, Ervin 4-48, Valdes-Scantling 2-53, Tonyan 1-5, Shepherd 1-3, Lewis 1-1, Sternberger 1-1. San Francisco, James 9-184, Dwelley 3-52, McKinnon 3-16, Cracraft 2-13, Hasty 2-10, T.Taylor 1-9, Juszczyk 1-4, Reed 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
