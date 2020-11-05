Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 11:31 pm
< a min read
      
Green Bay 7 14 10 3 34
San Francisco 3 0 0 14 17

First Quarter

GB_D.Adams 36 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:42.

SF_FG Gould 22, :47.

Second Quarter

GB_Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:01.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

GB_Valdes-Scantling 52 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:53.

Third Quarter

GB_Valdes-Scantling 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:17.

GB_FG Crosby 19, 2:01.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 53, 6:15.

SF_James 41 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:00.

SF_McKinnon 1 run (Gould kick), :04.

A_0.

___

GB SF
First downs 21 17
Total Net Yards 405 337
Rushes-yards 31-111 17-55
Passing 294 282
Punt Returns 0-0 1-13
Kickoff Returns 1-5 6-135
Interceptions Ret. 1-17 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-31-0 22-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 1-9
Punts 3-51.3 4-54.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-45 4-33
Time of Possession 36:30 23:30

___

        Read more Sports News news.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 15-58, Ervin 8-24, Taylor 1-9, Williams 2-8, Rodgers 1-7, Lovett 3-6, Boyle 1-(minus 1). San Francisco, McKinnon 12-52, Hasty 4-3, Mullens 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 25-31-0-305. San Francisco, Mullens 22-35-1-291.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 10-173, Jones 5-21, Ervin 4-48, Valdes-Scantling 2-53, Tonyan 1-5, Shepherd 1-3, Lewis 1-1, Sternberger 1-1. San Francisco, James 9-184, Dwelley 3-52, McKinnon 3-16, Cracraft 2-13, Hasty 2-10, T.Taylor 1-9, Juszczyk 1-4, Reed 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta