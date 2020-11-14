On Air: This Just In!
Greg Bell has career-high 160 yards, 2 TDs in Aztecs’ win

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 7:22 pm
1 min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Greg Bell ran for a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State defeated Hawaii 34-10 on Saturday.

Bell became the first player in school history to open his SDSU career with four consecutive 100-yard rushing games. The Nebraska transfer’s big day included a career-long 62-yard score.

The Aztecs (3-1, 3-1 Mountain West), coming in ranked seventh in the FBS at 265 yards rushing per game, kept their offense on the ground with 326 of their 356 total yards. Carson Baker was only 4-of-13 passing for 30 yards and two interceptions but the Aztecs still snapped a two-game losing streak to the Rainbow Warriors (2-2, 2-2).

Jordan Byrd went around the left side for a 61-yard score before Bell added his 62-yarder up the middle for a 14-0 first-quarter lead. A fumbled punt set up Bell’s 3-yard score and Segun Olubi returned an interception 29 yards for a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Aztecs had seven sacks led by Jonah Tavai with two.

Chevan Cordeiro threw for 209 yards with a 75-yard score to Calvin Turner in the fourth quarter. He was intercepted once. Turner had 116 yards receiving.

No fans were in attendance.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

