Hales leads late drive, Central Arkansas beats EKU 37-25

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 7:46 pm
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Luke Hales threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Lujuan Winningham to cap a nearly eight minute drive in the fourth quarter, helping Central Arkansas beat Eastern Kentucky 37-25 on Saturday night.

Central Arkansas (5-4) jumped out to a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter. Eastern Kentucky (2-6) then went on to build a 25-24 lead late in the third.

Hales was 20 of 32 for 324 yards passing with two touchdowns. Tyler Hudson had eight catches for 154 yards including a 69-yard touchdown. Winningham finished with five receptions for 77 yards.

Kierre Crossley and Marshun Douglas each had a touchdown run for Central Arkansas. Douglas’ 1-yard score gave the Bears a 30-25 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Alonzo Booth had 124 yards rushing on 33 carries with an 8-yard touchdown run for Eastern Kentucky. Isaiah Velez tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Keyion Dixon and ran for a 2-yard score for the Colonels.

