Heath begins comeback, Man United holds Man City 2-2 in WSL

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 12:50 pm
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — American World Cup winner Tobin Heath’s stunning strike began Manchester United’s comeback to draw with Manchester City 2-2 in a Women’s Super League derby on Saturday.

City led in the ninth minute after United failed to clear a corner and Chloe Kelly flicked the ball into the top corner.

A powerful shot from Laura Coombs doubled the FA Cup winners’ advantage going into the break.

United hit back early in the second half through Heath taking advantage of a lapse in City’s defense to beat goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from distance in the 54th.

Fellow Americana Christen Press did try to create an equalizer before Kirsty Hanson did produce one in the 74th in a scramble near the goalline from a corner.

The draw kept United unbeaten at the top of the league. City, which played American duo Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, was five points behind United.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

