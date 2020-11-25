Trending:
Hollingsworth leads W. Kentucky over N. Iowa 93-87

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 8:51 pm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 26 points as Western Kentucky beat Northern Iowa 93-87 on Wednesday in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Dayvion McKnight added 21 points for the Hilltoppers while Luke Frampton scored 14 points and Charles Bassey 11.

AJ Green led the Panthers with 28 points and seven rebounds. Noah Carter scored a career-high 28 points — coming on nine 3-pointers, a Northern Iowa single-game record — and had seven rebounds. Bowen Born had 16 points.

Northern Iowa lofted a barrage of 3-pointers, making 20 of 39 from distance, 12 after halftime, but Western Kentucky dominated the paint 44-12 and got 42 points off the bench.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

