On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Houston 27, Jacksonville 25

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 4:20 pm
< a min read
      
Houston 10 10 7 0 27
Jacksonville 7 9 3 6 25

First Quarter

Jac_Chark 73 pass from Luton (Lambo kick), 14:08.

Hou_Cooks 57 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 13:33.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 9:48.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 30, 12:27.

Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 5:42.

Hou_Du.Johnson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), :27.

Jac_FG Lambo 59, :00.

Third Quarter

Hou_Fuller 77 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 6:05.

Jac_FG Lambo 30, 1:11.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_Luton 13 run (pass failed), 1:30.

A_15,668.

___

        Read more Sports News news.
Hou Jac
First downs 19 22
Total Net Yards 374 412
Rushes-yards 28-107 27-115
Passing 267 297
Punt Returns 0-0 2-3
Kickoff Returns 1-20 4-94
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-32-0 26-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 2-7
Punts 5-44.6 5-46.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-18 4-78
Time of Possession 27:53 32:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Watson 10-50, Du.Johnson 16-41, Da.Johnson 2-16. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 25-99, Luton 1-13, Thompson 1-3.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 19-32-0-281. Jacksonville, Luton 26-38-1-304.

RECEIVING_Houston, Fuller 5-100, Du.Johnson 4-32, Cooks 3-83, Cobb 3-21, Fells 2-26, Akins 2-19. Jacksonville, Chark 7-146, Conley 7-52, Eifert 4-48, Thompson 4-35, Johnson 1-9, O’Shaughnessy 1-9, Cole 1-6, Shenault 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta