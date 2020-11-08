Houston 27, Jacksonville 25

|Houston
|10
|10
|7
|0
|—
|27
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|3
|6
|—
|25
First Quarter
Jac_Chark 73 pass from Luton (Lambo kick), 14:08.
Hou_Cooks 57 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 13:33.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 9:48.
Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 30, 12:27.
Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 5:42.
Hou_Du.Johnson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), :27.
Jac_FG Lambo 59, :00.
Third Quarter
Hou_Fuller 77 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 6:05.
Jac_FG Lambo 30, 1:11.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_Luton 13 run (pass failed), 1:30.
A_15,668.
___
|
|Hou
|Jac
|First downs
|19
|22
|Total Net Yards
|374
|412
|Rushes-yards
|28-107
|27-115
|Passing
|267
|297
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|4-94
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-32-0
|26-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|2-7
|Punts
|5-44.6
|5-46.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-18
|4-78
|Time of Possession
|27:53
|32:07
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Watson 10-50, Du.Johnson 16-41, Da.Johnson 2-16. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 25-99, Luton 1-13, Thompson 1-3.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 19-32-0-281. Jacksonville, Luton 26-38-1-304.
RECEIVING_Houston, Fuller 5-100, Du.Johnson 4-32, Cooks 3-83, Cobb 3-21, Fells 2-26, Akins 2-19. Jacksonville, Chark 7-146, Conley 7-52, Eifert 4-48, Thompson 4-35, Johnson 1-9, O’Shaughnessy 1-9, Cole 1-6, Shenault 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
