On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Howard and Belmont get season underway in Washington

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
< a min read
      

Howard (0-0) vs. Belmont (0-0)

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Belmont are getting the 2020-21 campaign underway. Howard went 4-29 last year and finished 11th in the MEAC, while Belmont ended up 26-7 and finished first in the OVC.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.7 points per game last season. The Bruins offense put up 79.3 points per contest on their way to an 8-4 record against non-OVC competition. Howard went 1-12 against non-conference schools last season.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need