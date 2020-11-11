On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Huntley’s late TD lifts Ball St. over Eastern Michigan 38-31

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 11:20 pm
1 min read
      

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Caleb Huntley had a career-high 204 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 1-yard score with 6 seconds to play, and Ball State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Eastern Michigan 38-31 on Wednesday night.

Quarterback Preston Hutchinson’s third touchdown run for the Eagles tied it a 31-all with 4:12 to play but Ball State (1-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) answered with an 11-play, 79-yard drive capped when Huntley scored on an off-tackle run.

Drew Plitt finished 22-of-31 passing for 232 yards and one touchdown with one interception for the Cardinals. Justin Hall had seven receptions for 55 yards, extending the longest active streak in FBS with a catch in his 38th consecutive game. The senior lead all active FBS players with 219 career receptions.

Hutchinson completed 17 of 29 passes for 250 yards and a score and added 17 carries for 103 yards Eastern Michigan (0-2, 0-2 Mid-American Conference). The junior went into the game with career totals of minus-23 yards rushing and three rushing TDs.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

The Eagles led 21-7 midway through the second quarter and Chad Ryland’s career-long tying 52-yard field goal with 9:39 left in the third quarter made it 24-13. Huntley scored on a 13-yard run and Drew Plitt’s pass to Yo’Heinz Tyler for the 2-point conversion trimmed Ball State’s deficit to three points about five minutes later.

Tyler scored a 33-yard catch-and-run to gave Ball State its first lead at 28-24 with about 10 minutes to play.

Huntley, who finished with 34 carries, has scored 12 touchdowns in the last six games, dating to last season.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery