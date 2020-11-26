On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Incarnate Word begins 2020-21 campaign against Rice

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
Rice (0-0) vs. Incarnate Word (0-0)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two Texas programs are set to face off as Incarnate Word hosts Rice in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Rice went 15-17 last year and finished 11th in the CUSA, while Incarnate Word ended up 9-22 and finished 10th in the Southland.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 6-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Owls gave up 76.8 points per game while scoring 72.9 per matchup. Incarnate Word went 0-8 in non-conference play, averaging 56.8 points and giving up 76.3 per game in the process.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

