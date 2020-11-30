Indiana 79, Providence 58

INDIANA (1-0)
Jackson-Davis 5-15 2-2 12, Thompson 8-12 6-10 22, Durham 6-9 4-4 19, Franklin 3-7 1-2 8, Phinisee 4-5 3-4 11, Galloway 1-6 2-2 4, Lander 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-62 18-24 79.
PROVIDENCE (1-0)
Gantt 2-3 1-2 5, Watson 4-11 4-6 12, Bynum 3-8 3-4 9, Duke 3-12 5-7 12, Reeves 3-8 1-1 8, Horchler 2-4 2-2 7, Croswell 2-3 1-5 5, Breed 0-0 0-0 0, Goodine 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 17-27 58.
Halftime_Indiana 37-24. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-14 (Durham 3-5, Franklin 1-2, Geronimo 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Galloway 0-2, Lander 0-2), Providence 3-17 (Horchler 1-1, Duke 1-5, Reeves 1-5, Monroe 0-2, Bynum 0-4). Fouled Out_Hunter. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Thompson 13), Providence 32 (Horchler 9). Assists_Indiana 16 (Phinisee 5), Providence 7 (Duke 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Providence 21.
