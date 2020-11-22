Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 7:59 pm
1 min read
      
Green Bay 7 21 0 3 0 31
Indianapolis 7 7 11 6 3 34

First Quarter

GB_Tonyan 25 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:21.

Ind_Pittman 45 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 5:45.

Second Quarter

GB_Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:55.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

GB_D.Adams 5 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:48.

Ind_Burton 17 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 1:52.

GB_Williams 4 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :16.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 37, 7:43.

Ind_Doyle 6 pass from Rivers (Hines run), 1:59.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 32, 11:12.

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 8:56.

GB_FG Crosby 26, :03.

First Overtime

Ind_FG Blankenship 39, 7:10.

        Read more Sports News news.

A_12,495.

___

GB Ind
First downs 21 23
Total Net Yards 367 420
Rushes-yards 18-66 37-140
Passing 301 280
Punt Returns 0-0 2-9
Kickoff Returns 7-138 3-73
Interceptions Ret. 1-8 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-38-1 24-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 1-8
Punts 3-39.0 2-35.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-45 8-116
Time of Possession 27:49 35:01

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 10-41, Rodgers 3-13, Williams 5-12. Indianapolis, Taylor 22-90, Wilkins 4-21, Harris 2-19, Brissett 2-9, Hines 6-2, Rivers 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-38-1-311. Indianapolis, Rivers 24-36-1-288.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-106, Tonyan 5-44, Jones 4-30, Valdes-Scantling 3-55, Sternberger 3-23, Lazard 2-18, St. Brown 1-23, Lewis 1-8, Williams 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 4-24, Pittman 3-66, Pascal 3-54, Hilton 3-36, Hines 3-31, Burton 2-25, Alie-Cox 2-16, Wilkins 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Doyle 1-6, Harris 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 50.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru