Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT

|Green Bay
|7
|21
|0
|3
|0
|—
|31
|Indianapolis
|7
|7
|11
|6
|3
|—
|34
First Quarter
GB_Tonyan 25 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:21.
Ind_Pittman 45 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 5:45.
Second Quarter
GB_Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:55.
GB_D.Adams 5 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:48.
Ind_Burton 17 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 1:52.
GB_Williams 4 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :16.
Third Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 37, 7:43.
Ind_Doyle 6 pass from Rivers (Hines run), 1:59.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 32, 11:12.
Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 8:56.
GB_FG Crosby 26, :03.
First Overtime
Ind_FG Blankenship 39, 7:10.
A_12,495.
___
|
|GB
|Ind
|First downs
|21
|23
|Total Net Yards
|367
|420
|Rushes-yards
|18-66
|37-140
|Passing
|301
|280
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|7-138
|3-73
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-8
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-38-1
|24-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-8
|Punts
|3-39.0
|2-35.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|8-116
|Time of Possession
|27:49
|35:01
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 10-41, Rodgers 3-13, Williams 5-12. Indianapolis, Taylor 22-90, Wilkins 4-21, Harris 2-19, Brissett 2-9, Hines 6-2, Rivers 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 27-38-1-311. Indianapolis, Rivers 24-36-1-288.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-106, Tonyan 5-44, Jones 4-30, Valdes-Scantling 3-55, Sternberger 3-23, Lazard 2-18, St. Brown 1-23, Lewis 1-8, Williams 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 4-24, Pittman 3-66, Pascal 3-54, Hilton 3-36, Hines 3-31, Burton 2-25, Alie-Cox 2-16, Wilkins 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Doyle 1-6, Harris 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 50.
