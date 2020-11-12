Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17

|Indianapolis
|3
|10
|14
|7
|—
|34
|Tennessee
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ten_Foreman 5 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 11:50.
Ind_FG Blankenship 24, :36.
Second Quarter
Ten_FG Gostkowski 50, 11:12.
Ind_Hines 13 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 7:49.
Ten_J.Smith 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 2:54.
Ind_FG Blankenship 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Ind_Hines 2 run (Blankenship kick), 2:51.
Ind_Carrie 6 blocked punt return (Blankenship kick), 1:52.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Brissett 2 run (Blankenship kick), 9:21.
A_13,949.
___
|
|Ind
|Ten
|First downs
|26
|25
|Total Net Yards
|430
|294
|Rushes-yards
|29-133
|32-157
|Passing
|297
|137
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-67
|2-60
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-39-0
|15-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|1-10
|Punts
|1-46.0
|3-21.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-73
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|31:18
|28:42
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Hines 12-70, Wilkins 8-28, Pittman 1-21, Taylor 7-12, Brissett 1-2. Tennessee, Henry 19-103, McNichols 3-26, Foreman 7-18, Tannehill 2-9, Smith 1-1.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 29-39-0-308. Tennessee, Tannehill 15-27-0-147.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 7-101, Hines 5-45, Hilton 4-40, Pascal 4-33, Burton 3-24, Alie-Cox 3-19, Taylor 2-25, Harris 1-21. Tennessee, C.Davis 5-67, Smith 2-14, Batson 2-8, A.Brown 1-21, Blasingame 1-13, McNichols 1-8, Henry 1-6, Firkser 1-5, Foreman 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Gostkowski 44.
