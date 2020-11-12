Trending:
Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 11:26 pm
< a min read
      
Indianapolis 3 10 14 7 34
Tennessee 7 10 0 0 17

First Quarter

Ten_Foreman 5 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 11:50.

Ind_FG Blankenship 24, :36.

Second Quarter

Ten_FG Gostkowski 50, 11:12.

Ind_Hines 13 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 7:49.

Ten_J.Smith 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 2:54.

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind_Hines 2 run (Blankenship kick), 2:51.

Ind_Carrie 6 blocked punt return (Blankenship kick), 1:52.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Brissett 2 run (Blankenship kick), 9:21.

A_13,949.

___

Ind Ten
First downs 26 25
Total Net Yards 430 294
Rushes-yards 29-133 32-157
Passing 297 137
Punt Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoff Returns 3-67 2-60
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-39-0 15-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 1-10
Punts 1-46.0 3-21.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-73 3-30
Time of Possession 31:18 28:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Hines 12-70, Wilkins 8-28, Pittman 1-21, Taylor 7-12, Brissett 1-2. Tennessee, Henry 19-103, McNichols 3-26, Foreman 7-18, Tannehill 2-9, Smith 1-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 29-39-0-308. Tennessee, Tannehill 15-27-0-147.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 7-101, Hines 5-45, Hilton 4-40, Pascal 4-33, Burton 3-24, Alie-Cox 3-19, Taylor 2-25, Harris 1-21. Tennessee, C.Davis 5-67, Smith 2-14, Batson 2-8, A.Brown 1-21, Blasingame 1-13, McNichols 1-8, Henry 1-6, Firkser 1-5, Foreman 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Gostkowski 44.

