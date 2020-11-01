Trending:
Indianapolis 41, Detroit 21

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 4:10 pm
1 min read
      
Indianapolis 0 20 0 21 41
Detroit 7 0 7 7 21

First Quarter

Det_M.Jones 25 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 5:42.

Second Quarter

Ind_Hines 22 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 11:10.

Ind_Doyle 7 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 5:32.

Ind_Hines 29 pass from Rivers (kick failed), :56.

Third Quarter

Det_K.Johnson 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 11:08.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Wilkins 1 run (Wilkins run), 13:34.

Ind_K.Moore 29 interception return (Blankenship kick), 13:26.

Det_M.Jones 4 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 12:15.

Ind_Burton 2 run (kick failed), 7:01.

A_0.

___

Ind Det
First downs 26 20
Total Net Yards 366 326
Rushes-yards 39-119 13-29
Passing 247 297
Punt Returns 1-12 1-2
Kickoff Returns 4-101 2-62
Interceptions Ret. 1-29 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-34-0 24-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 5-39
Punts 5-36.8 5-52.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 3-19 4-76
Time of Possession 37:46 22:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Wilkins 20-89, Taylor 11-22, Hines 5-8, Burton 1-2, Rivers 2-(minus 2). Detroit, Agnew 1-11, Stafford 1-10, Peterson 5-7, Swift 6-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 23-33-0-262, Pascal 0-1-0-0. Detroit, Stafford 24-42-1-336.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hines 3-54, Pascal 3-44, Alie-Cox 3-37, Burton 3-9, Johnson 2-39, Doyle 2-18, Hilton 2-9, Taylor 2-9, Wilkins 1-24, Dulin 1-13, Pittman 1-6. Detroit, Hockenson 7-65, Hall 4-113, Amendola 3-54, M.Jones 3-39, Swift 3-22, Johnson 2-15, James 1-23, Peterson 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 48.

