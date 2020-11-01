Indianapolis 41, Detroit 21

|Indianapolis
|0
|20
|0
|21
|—
|41
|Detroit
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
Det_M.Jones 25 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 5:42.
Second Quarter
Ind_Hines 22 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 11:10.
Ind_Doyle 7 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 5:32.
Ind_Hines 29 pass from Rivers (kick failed), :56.
Third Quarter
Det_K.Johnson 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 11:08.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Wilkins 1 run (Wilkins run), 13:34.
Ind_K.Moore 29 interception return (Blankenship kick), 13:26.
Det_M.Jones 4 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 12:15.
Ind_Burton 2 run (kick failed), 7:01.
A_0.
___
|
|Ind
|Det
|First downs
|26
|20
|Total Net Yards
|366
|326
|Rushes-yards
|39-119
|13-29
|Passing
|247
|297
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|4-101
|2-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-29
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-0
|24-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|5-39
|Punts
|5-36.8
|5-52.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-19
|4-76
|Time of Possession
|37:46
|22:14
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Wilkins 20-89, Taylor 11-22, Hines 5-8, Burton 1-2, Rivers 2-(minus 2). Detroit, Agnew 1-11, Stafford 1-10, Peterson 5-7, Swift 6-1.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 23-33-0-262, Pascal 0-1-0-0. Detroit, Stafford 24-42-1-336.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hines 3-54, Pascal 3-44, Alie-Cox 3-37, Burton 3-9, Johnson 2-39, Doyle 2-18, Hilton 2-9, Taylor 2-9, Wilkins 1-24, Dulin 1-13, Pittman 1-6. Detroit, Hockenson 7-65, Hall 4-113, Amendola 3-54, M.Jones 3-39, Swift 3-22, Johnson 2-15, James 1-23, Peterson 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 48.
