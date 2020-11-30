On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Indians trade reliever Adam Cimber to Marlins for $100,000

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 5:01 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians traded side-arm reliever Adam Cimber to the Miami Marlins on Monday for $100,000.

Cimber went 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games this past season for Cleveland, which acquired the right-hander in 2018 from the San Diego Padres in the deal that brought All-Star closer Brad Hand to the Indians.

The 30-year-old Cimber went 6-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 110 appearances with the Indians over 2 1/2 seasons. He was 6-3 in 2019, when he pitched in 68 games.

San Diego selected him in the ninth round of 2013 amateur draft. He pitched in 42 games for the Padres in 2018 before he was traded to Cleveland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports



