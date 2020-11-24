On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Injured 49ers CB K'Waun Williams suspended 2 games

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 5:26 pm
November 24, 2020
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Injured San Francisco 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams has been suspended two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Williams was already sidelined by a high ankle sprain but now will officially be suspended the next two weeks. He is eligible to return after the Week 13 game against Buffalo.

The Niners also announced Tuesday that they have opened the injured reserve practice windows for running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Mostert has been out with a sprained left ankle since Week 6. Wilson went down the following week with a sprained ankle.

San Francisco also signed safety Chris Edwards to a one-year deal, and signed safety Kai Nacua and receiver Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

