On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Islanders’ Boychuk retires due to lingering eye injury

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 2:12 pm
1 min read
      

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk has decided to retire as a result of an eye injury sustained last season.

The Islanders on Wednesday announced Boychuk’s decision to end his 13-year NHL career after the player had numerous and extensive medical exams. The 36-year-old Boychuk required stitches and plastic surgery after being cut across his right eyelid by the skate of Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen on March 3.

It was the second injury to the same eye in Boychuk’s career.

Boychuk returned for the playoffs in August before sustaining a head injury in the preliminary round series opener against Florida. He missed six weeks before returning to play in New York’s final two games against Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference final.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Boychuck has two years left on a seven-year, $42 million contract he signed with the Islanders in March 2015. He spent six seasons with the Islanders.

He also played six seasons with Boston, where Boychuk won a Stanley Cup in 2011. From Edmonton, Boychuk broke into the NHL with Colorado after being selected by the Avalanche in the second round of the 2002 draft.

Overall, he has 54 goals and 152 assists for 206 points in 725 career games.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm