Italy coach Roberto Mancini tests positive for virus

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 1:14 pm
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, days before the international break.

Mancini and the rest of his staff underwent routine testing before the Italy squad meet on Sunday.

The 55-year-old Mancini shows no symptoms according to the Italian Football Federation, and he is self-isolating at his home in Rome.

The federation said Mancini will join the squad as soon as he’s allowed by UEFA and FIGC protocols.

Italy plays a friendly against Estonia on Wednesday, and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later.

Italy is second in Group 1 in League A, a point below Poland and a point above the Netherlands.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

