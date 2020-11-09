Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Kyle Lewis, Mariners
|30
|–
|–
|150
|Luis Robert, White Sox
|–
|27
|2
|83
|Cristian Javier, Astros
|–
|–
|11
|11
|Sean Murphy, Athletics
|–
|1
|4
|7
|Will Castro, Tigers
|–
|1
|4
|7
|Jared Walsh, Angels
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Brady Singer, Royals
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Jesus Luzardo, Athletics
|–
|–
|1
|1
