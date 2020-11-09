Trending:
Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 9:16 pm
First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Devin Williams, Brewers 14 6 7 95
Alec Bohm, Phillies 9 8 5 74
Jake Cronenworth, Padres 6 12 8 74
Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers 1 1 3 11
Dustin May, Dodgers 2 2 8
Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates 1 2 5
Andres Gimenez, Mets 1 1
Sixto Sanchez, Marlins 1 1
Ian Anderson, Braves 1 1

