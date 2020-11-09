Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Devin Williams, Brewers 14 6 7 95 Alec Bohm, Phillies 9 8 5 74 Jake Cronenworth, Padres 6 12 8 74 Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers 1 1 3 11 Dustin May, Dodgers – 2 2 8 Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates – 1 2 5 Andres Gimenez, Mets – – 1 1 Sixto Sanchez, Marlins – – 1 1 Ian Anderson, Braves – – 1 1

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.