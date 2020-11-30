On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jacksonville St. 85, Mobile 66

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 5:19 pm
< a min read
      

MOBILE (0-3)

Hudson 2-5 1-2 5, Kelly 4-11 4-7 13, Bray 0-1 0-0 0, Foutz 2-6 2-2 7, Short 4-6 0-0 11, Humphrey 8-17 2-2 25, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Keebaugh 2-3 0-2 4, P.King 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Manas 0-0 0-0 0, Radcliff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 10-17 66.

JACKSONVILLE ST. (3-1)

Perdue 5-5 0-0 11, Huffman 5-9 4-5 14, Adams 3-9 9-12 16, Finch 5-8 7-8 17, Henry 2-4 0-0 4, D.King 3-4 0-0 9, Pal 1-3 0-0 3, Ngumezi 2-8 3-6 7, Brigham 2-4 0-0 4, Henderson 0-2 0-0 0, Roub 0-3 0-0 0, Zeliznak 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Platt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 23-31 85.

Halftime_Jacksonville St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Mobile 12-33 (Humphrey 7-15, Short 3-5, Foutz 1-3, Kelly 1-4, Bray 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jones 0-3), Jacksonville St. 6-15 (D.King 3-3, Perdue 1-1, Pal 1-3, Adams 1-4, Finch 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Ngumezi 0-1, Roub 0-1). Fouled Out_Kelly. Rebounds_Mobile 31 (Kelly 11), Jacksonville St. 35 (Finch 6). Assists_Mobile 14 (Kelly 3), Jacksonville St. 14 (Finch 7). Total Fouls_Mobile 22, Jacksonville St. 17. A_124 (10,041).

