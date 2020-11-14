On Air: Federal News Network program
Jockey Joel Rosario notches 3,000th career at Aqueduct

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 1:06 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Jockey Joel Rosario earned his 3,000th career victory in a race at Aqueduct in New York.

The 35-year-old rider reached the plateau in Friday’s first race, guiding Hit the Woah to a 1 1/4-length victory. He rode his first winner in 2006 and has compiled at least 150 wins every year since 2007.

Rosario won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb and won the Belmont Stakes in 2014 and 2019. He has 13 Breeders’ Cup victories.

“Coming from the Dominican Republic, I’m very thankful to all the people who got me to where I am today,” Rosario said. “All the support from the owners and trainers and all the good horses they’ve given me.”

