JSU faces FAU

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
Florida Atlantic (0-1) vs. Jacksonville State (0-1)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Jacksonville State look to bounce back from losses. Florida Atlantic fell 68-66 at South Alabama in its last outing. Jacksonville State lost 81-57 to Alabama in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 5-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Owls gave up 66.7 points per game while scoring 67.7 per outing. Jacksonville State went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 65.2 points and giving up 71 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

