On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kansas City 33, Carolina 31

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 4:27 pm
< a min read
      
Carolina 7 10 0 14 31
Kansas City 3 10 7 13 33

First Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 9 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 6:07.

KC_FG Butker 39, 1:38.

Second Quarter

Car_Samuel 14 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 12:39.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

KC_FG Butker 55, 11:01.

KC_D.Robinson 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:45.

Car_FG Slye 47, :46.

Third Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:42.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hill 28 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:23.

Car_Bridgewater 4 run (Slye kick), 10:22.

KC_Hill 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:40.

Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 1:53.

A_12,073.

        Read more Sports News news.

___

Car KC
First downs 30 24
Total Net Yards 435 397
Rushes-yards 24-104 12-30
Passing 331 367
Punt Returns 0-0 1-6
Kickoff Returns 2-46 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 37-50-0 30-45-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-7 1-5
Punts 2-32.5 1-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-82 8-75
Time of Possession 38:01 21:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 18-69, Bridgewater 2-19, Samuel 3-13, Davis 1-3. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 5-14, Hill 1-8, Bell 4-8, Mahomes 2-0.

PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 36-49-0-310, Charlton 1-1-0-28. Kansas City, Mahomes 30-45-0-372.

RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 10-82, Samuel 9-105, Anderson 9-63, Davis 5-34, Moore 2-18, Zylstra 1-28, Thomas 1-8. Kansas City, Kelce 10-159, Hill 9-113, Hardman 3-48, Robinson 3-34, Edwards-Helaire 3-20, Williams 1-3, Bell 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 67, Slye 51. Kansas City, Butker 48.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta