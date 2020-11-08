Kansas City 33, Carolina 31

|Carolina
|7
|10
|0
|14
|—
|31
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|7
|13
|—
|33
First Quarter
Car_McCaffrey 9 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 6:07.
KC_FG Butker 39, 1:38.
Second Quarter
Car_Samuel 14 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 12:39.
KC_FG Butker 55, 11:01.
KC_D.Robinson 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:45.
Car_FG Slye 47, :46.
Third Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:42.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Hill 28 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 14:23.
Car_Bridgewater 4 run (Slye kick), 10:22.
KC_Hill 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:40.
Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 1:53.
A_12,073.
___
|
|Car
|KC
|First downs
|30
|24
|Total Net Yards
|435
|397
|Rushes-yards
|24-104
|12-30
|Passing
|331
|367
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|37-50-0
|30-45-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|1-5
|Punts
|2-32.5
|1-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-82
|8-75
|Time of Possession
|38:01
|21:59
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 18-69, Bridgewater 2-19, Samuel 3-13, Davis 1-3. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 5-14, Hill 1-8, Bell 4-8, Mahomes 2-0.
PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 36-49-0-310, Charlton 1-1-0-28. Kansas City, Mahomes 30-45-0-372.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 10-82, Samuel 9-105, Anderson 9-63, Davis 5-34, Moore 2-18, Zylstra 1-28, Thomas 1-8. Kansas City, Kelce 10-159, Hill 9-113, Hardman 3-48, Robinson 3-34, Edwards-Helaire 3-20, Williams 1-3, Bell 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 67, Slye 51. Kansas City, Butker 48.
