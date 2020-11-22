Trending:
Kansas City 35, Las Vegas 31

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 11:33 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City 7 7 7 14 35
Las Vegas 14 3 0 14 31

First Quarter

Las_Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 11:25.

KC_Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:01.

Las_Agholor 17 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :00.

Second Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 run (Butker kick), 11:16.

Las_FG Carlson 35, 4:36.

Third Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 14 run (Butker kick), 6:23.

Fourth Quarter

Las_Waller 3 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 14:54.

KC_Bell 6 run (Butker kick), 5:54.

Las_Witten 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:43.

KC_Kelce 22 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :28.

A_0.

___

KC Las
First downs 36 25
Total Net Yards 460 364
Rushes-yards 27-108 26-89
Passing 352 275
Punt Returns 1-0 2-11
Kickoff Returns 3-67 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-13 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 35-46-1 23-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 2-53.5 2-36.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-89 8-72
Time of Possession 32:05 27:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-69, Bell 7-25, Mahomes 4-16, Hill 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Jacobs 17-55, Booker 5-16, Ruggs 1-12, Carr 3-6.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 34-45-1-348, Kelce 1-1-0-4. Las Vegas, Carr 23-31-1-275.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 11-102, Kelce 8-127, Robinson 6-44, Williams 3-22, Pringle 3-17, Hardman 1-16, Bell 1-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-8, Keizer 1-5. Las Vegas, Waller 7-88, Agholor 6-88, Renfrow 2-37, Jones 1-18, Carrier 1-14, Ingold 1-11, Jacobs 1-9, Ruggs 1-5, Booker 1-3, Edwards 1-1, Witten 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

