Kansas City 35, Las Vegas 31

First Quarter
Las_Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 11:25.
KC_Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:01.
Las_Agholor 17 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :00.
Second Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 run (Butker kick), 11:16.
Las_FG Carlson 35, 4:36.
Third Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 14 run (Butker kick), 6:23.
Fourth Quarter
Las_Waller 3 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 14:54.
KC_Bell 6 run (Butker kick), 5:54.
Las_Witten 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:43.
KC_Kelce 22 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :28.
|
|KC
|Las
|First downs
|36
|25
|Total Net Yards
|460
|364
|Rushes-yards
|27-108
|26-89
|Passing
|352
|275
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-67
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-13
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|35-46-1
|23-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|2-53.5
|2-36.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-89
|8-72
|Time of Possession
|32:05
|27:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-69, Bell 7-25, Mahomes 4-16, Hill 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Jacobs 17-55, Booker 5-16, Ruggs 1-12, Carr 3-6.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 34-45-1-348, Kelce 1-1-0-4. Las Vegas, Carr 23-31-1-275.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 11-102, Kelce 8-127, Robinson 6-44, Williams 3-22, Pringle 3-17, Hardman 1-16, Bell 1-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-8, Keizer 1-5. Las Vegas, Waller 7-88, Agholor 6-88, Renfrow 2-37, Jones 1-18, Carrier 1-14, Ingold 1-11, Jacobs 1-9, Ruggs 1-5, Booker 1-3, Edwards 1-1, Witten 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
