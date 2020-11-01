Kansas City 35, N.Y. Jets 9

N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 0 — 9 Kansas City 14 7 7 7 — 35

First Quarter

KC_Hardman 30 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:08.

NYJ_FG Castillo 39, 4:39.

KC_Hill 36 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:17.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Castillo 55, 13:02.

NYJ_FG Castillo 48, 2:55.

KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :58.

Third Quarter

KC_Robinson 26 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:15.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hill 41 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:58.

A_11,932.

___

NYJ KC First downs 13 25 Total Net Yards 221 496 Rushes-yards 25-93 20-50 Passing 128 446 Punt Returns 0-0 2-14 Kickoff Returns 1-17 3-78 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 35-47-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 0-0 Punts 5-45.4 3-40.7 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 3-25 7-61 Time of Possession 28:30 31:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Gore 10-30, Perine 8-27, Darnold 4-21, Johnson 3-15. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 6-21, Williams 3-19, Bell 6-7, D.Thompson 4-3, Henne 1-0.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 18-30-0-133. Kansas City, Mahomes 31-42-0-416, Henne 3-4-0-17, Townsend 1-1-0-13.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 8-34, J.Smith 3-29, Mims 2-42, Perine 2-6, V.Smith 1-13, Johnson 1-6, Herndon 1-3. Kansas City, Kelce 8-109, Hardman 7-96, Hill 4-98, Robinson 4-63, Bell 3-31, Pringle 3-22, Edwards-Helaire 3-10, Williams 1-7, Keizer 1-5, Yelder 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Castillo 47.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.