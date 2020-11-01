Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kansas City 35, N.Y. Jets 9

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 4:04 pm
1 min read
      
N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 0 9
Kansas City 14 7 7 7 35

First Quarter

KC_Hardman 30 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:08.

NYJ_FG Castillo 39, 4:39.

KC_Hill 36 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:17.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Castillo 55, 13:02.

NYJ_FG Castillo 48, 2:55.

KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :58.

Third Quarter

KC_Robinson 26 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:15.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hill 41 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:58.

A_11,932.

___

NYJ KC
First downs 13 25
Total Net Yards 221 496
Rushes-yards 25-93 20-50
Passing 128 446
Punt Returns 0-0 2-14
Kickoff Returns 1-17 3-78
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 35-47-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 0-0
Punts 5-45.4 3-40.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 7-61
Time of Possession 28:30 31:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Gore 10-30, Perine 8-27, Darnold 4-21, Johnson 3-15. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 6-21, Williams 3-19, Bell 6-7, D.Thompson 4-3, Henne 1-0.

        Read more Sports News news.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 18-30-0-133. Kansas City, Mahomes 31-42-0-416, Henne 3-4-0-17, Townsend 1-1-0-13.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 8-34, J.Smith 3-29, Mims 2-42, Perine 2-6, V.Smith 1-13, Johnson 1-6, Herndon 1-3. Kansas City, Kelce 8-109, Hardman 7-96, Hill 4-98, Robinson 4-63, Bell 3-31, Pringle 3-22, Edwards-Helaire 3-10, Williams 1-7, Keizer 1-5, Yelder 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Castillo 47.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water