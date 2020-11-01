Kansas City 35, N.Y. Jets 9

|N.Y. Jets
|3
|6
|0
|0
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|14
|7
|7
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
KC_Hardman 30 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:08.
NYJ_FG Castillo 39, 4:39.
KC_Hill 36 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:17.
Second Quarter
NYJ_FG Castillo 55, 13:02.
NYJ_FG Castillo 48, 2:55.
KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :58.
Third Quarter
KC_Robinson 26 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:15.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Hill 41 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:58.
A_11,932.
|NYJ
|KC
|First downs
|13
|25
|Total Net Yards
|221
|496
|Rushes-yards
|25-93
|20-50
|Passing
|128
|446
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|3-78
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-30-0
|35-47-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|0-0
|Punts
|5-45.4
|3-40.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|7-61
|Time of Possession
|28:30
|31:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Gore 10-30, Perine 8-27, Darnold 4-21, Johnson 3-15. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 6-21, Williams 3-19, Bell 6-7, D.Thompson 4-3, Henne 1-0.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 18-30-0-133. Kansas City, Mahomes 31-42-0-416, Henne 3-4-0-17, Townsend 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 8-34, J.Smith 3-29, Mims 2-42, Perine 2-6, V.Smith 1-13, Johnson 1-6, Herndon 1-3. Kansas City, Kelce 8-109, Hardman 7-96, Hill 4-98, Robinson 4-63, Bell 3-31, Pringle 3-22, Edwards-Helaire 3-10, Williams 1-7, Keizer 1-5, Yelder 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Castillo 47.
